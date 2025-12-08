The Reds manager has seen his faltering season descend into crisis after star player Salah's bombshell interview

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has denied that his authority has been dented by the row with Mohammed Salah. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Arne Slot says he has "no clue" if Mohammed Salah has played his last game for Liverpool and has denied his authority has been dented by the row which has engulfed the Premier League champions.

The manager of the under-fire Reds told reporters that he could not answer whether or not the Egyptian has played his last game for Liverpool. When asked if Salah has played his last match, the Dutchman said: "I have no clue. I cannot answer that question at this point in time. "I am a firm believer that there is always a possibility to return for a player. I can leave it with that I think." He added: "The only one who can answer that question is Mo himself. "So I can guess, but I don't think that's the right thing to do in this moment of time. It's hard for me to tell who he means in that situation, to be honest." Read More: Salah left out of Liverpool's squad for Champions League clash after claiming club 'threw him under bus' Read More: FA Cup third round draw in full: Holders Crystal Palace travel to non-league Macclesfield

The manager of the under-fire Reds told reporters that he could not answer whether or not the Egyptian has played his last game for Liverpool. Picture: Getty

Slot was being asked about the legendary winger after he sensationally declared that he felt he was being "thrown under the bus" by his club amid a terrible start to the season. After Liverpool bottled a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, Salah, who stayed on the bench throughout the game, made the statement to Norwegian media. He told journalists: "I don’t know what to say. It’s funny but I couldn’t believe it. "It is a really disappointing result for us as a team because we expect to win a game like that.” For his comments, Salah was left out of Liverpool's trip to play Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. Asked what he could not believe, Salah said: “That I’m sitting on the bench for 90 minutes. The third time on the bench, I think for the first time in my career.

Salah was left on the bench for Liverpool's draw with Leeds United on Sunday. Picture: Getty