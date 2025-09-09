A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Force compound in Dover on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A woman has died after a small boat incident in the English Channel, Kent Police has said.

The woman was airlifted back to shore, where she was pronounced dead, the force confirmed. It comes as Border Force vessels and RNLI lifeboats responded to Channel crossings on Tuesday. The Kent Police spokeswoman said: "Kent Police was made aware by the coastguard of an incident in the Channel involving a small boat just after 1pm on Tuesday. "One woman was airlifted back to shore, where she was pronounced deceased. "Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: Alamy

A Government spokeswoman also confirmed that Border Force responded to reports of a migrant boat in distress in the Channel at 12.45pm on Tuesday. She added: "One passenger was found unresponsive and was given CPR. Sadly, we can now confirm that this individual has died. "We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident. Our immediate thoughts are with all of those who have been affected. "This latest tragedy underlines the terrible dangers of small boat crossings, and we continue to do everything we can to prevent callous criminals exploiting vulnerable people." Footage shows people arriving at the Kent port and disembarking from Border Force boats on Tuesday. A coastguard emergency helicopter was also pictured flying above the area.

A coastguard helicopter flying above Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: Alamy