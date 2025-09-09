Woman dies after small boat Channel crossing
A woman has died after a small boat incident in the English Channel, Kent Police has said.
Listen to this article
The woman was airlifted back to shore, where she was pronounced dead, the force confirmed.
It comes as Border Force vessels and RNLI lifeboats responded to Channel crossings on Tuesday.
The Kent Police spokeswoman said: "Kent Police was made aware by the coastguard of an incident in the Channel involving a small boat just after 1pm on Tuesday.
"One woman was airlifted back to shore, where she was pronounced deceased.
"Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."
Read More: Channel crossings reach 30,000 this year in record time as new Home Secretary slams 'vile' smugglers
Read More: Man dies and multiple fall ill after suspected drugs incident in major UK city
A Government spokeswoman also confirmed that Border Force responded to reports of a migrant boat in distress in the Channel at 12.45pm on Tuesday.
She added: "One passenger was found unresponsive and was given CPR. Sadly, we can now confirm that this individual has died.
"We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident. Our immediate thoughts are with all of those who have been affected.
"This latest tragedy underlines the terrible dangers of small boat crossings, and we continue to do everything we can to prevent callous criminals exploiting vulnerable people."
Footage shows people arriving at the Kent port and disembarking from Border Force boats on Tuesday.
A coastguard emergency helicopter was also pictured flying above the area.
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman had said earlier on Tuesday: "HM Coastguard sent UK Border Force vessels, RNLI lifeboats, and HM Coastguard aircraft, in response to small boat activity reported in the Channel on September 9."
A Border Force boat, carrying suspected migrants thought to have been picked up during the rescue operation, arrived in the Port of Dover just after 3pm.
People, including some children, were seen leaving the ship wearing orange life vests and being met by officials.
There is no official record on the number of deaths of people trying to cross the Channel.
Last year 50 people died while trying to cross the Channel, according to incidents recorded by the French coastguard, in what is considered the deadliest year since the crisis unfolded.
The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has also reported several more migrant deaths believed to be linked to crossing attempts in 2024.