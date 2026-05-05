LBC callers react as the number of people who arrive to the UK by small boat is set to 200,000.

Small boat crossings in the UK are set to hit 200,000 eights years after the crisis began.

0:00 | Grant Shapps: Britain needs to stop portraying itself as a ‘soft touch’

3:28 | Former adviser to Priti Patel: Rwanda plan should’ve ‘started earlier’

5:47 | Dennis says the dinghy suppliers should be looked into

7:25 | Rob says the UK needs to look at the 1951 Refugee Convention

9:40 | James says the UK is attractive because it’s a ‘nation of benefits’

11:16 | Mark says all boats should be returned to Calais

Over the weekend, multiple dinghies reached the UK, with six boats carrying 422 people arriving on Saturday.