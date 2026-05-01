Abdullah Albadri, 34, had only arrived in the UK in a small boat from France 16 days before the attempted attack

Abdullah Albadri has been found guilty of preparing a terror-related knife attack. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Georgia Rowe

A man who tried to climb into the Israeli embassy in London carrying two knives has been found guilty of preparing a terror-related knife attack.

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Kuwait-born Abdullah Albadri, 34, was tackled by armed police after he leapt up an embassy fence armed with two knives last May. Jurors were told he had tried to get into the grounds in Kensington, west London, to “exact revenge” for the killing of children in Gaza. On Friday, a jury at the Old Bailey, which deliberated for nearly 14 hours, found him guilty of preparation of terrorist acts and possession of two bladed articles. Albadri had only arrived in the UK in a small boat from France 16 days before the attempted attack on 28 April 2025. It was the second time he had entered the UK illegally by small boat in four years. Read more: Superdry co-founder guilty of raping woman after night out Read more: 4x4 driver charged over deaths of schoolgirls killed in crash at school tea party in Wimbledon

Kuwait-born Abdullah Albadri, 34, was tackled by armed police after he leapt up an embassy fence armed with two knives last May. Picture: Counter Terrorism Policing

He has been remanded into custody to be sentenced on a date to be fixed. The defendant, who was born into the stateless Arabian Bedoon tribe, said he had been jailed and mistreated for campaigning for human rights in Kuwait. On April 28 last year, he was captured on CCTV walking for an hour from Kilburn in north-west London to the embassy with his head covered by dark sunglasses and a distinctive red and white headscarf. Just before 6pm, Albadri arrived outside the embassy in Kensington Palace Gardens and made a gesture like a salute before he jumped up the 8ft high metal fence. Within seconds, two armed diplomatic protection officers reached up and grabbed the defendant, pulling him to the ground.

Anti-Israel Gaza massacre protest outside the Israel Embassy, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

Pc Libby Chessor told jurors it had been “challenging” pulling Albadri off the fence because he had been holding on “quite strongly”. She said: “The way he was walking towards the embassy, the things he was saying, how quickly he jumped up, I believed it was his intent to get over that railing.” Albadri was pinned down by officers and handcuffed before being searched. On police body-worn video shown in court, Albadri indicated he had “got my weapons”. Two red-handled 4in long knives with serrated blades were seized along with pieces of paper including a “martyrdom note”. Albadri told police: “I wanna make a crime inside there, why are you stopping me? Why are you stopping from making crimes?”

Abdullah Albadri, 34, had only arrived in the UK in a small boat from France 16 days before the attempted attack on 28 April 2025. Picture: Getty

He went on to complain: “Why didn’t you let me in?” Before being put into a police van, Albadri was heard on police body-worn video to say: “You know it’s just a message, yeah. “They need to stop this f****** war on children. “We need to live in harmony because the children who live there, it’s all the same. “We are living in the same Earth, it’s not a faraway place…” The defendant later denied preparing to commit an act of terrorism and said the knives were intended for “personal use” as he was homeless.

On Friday, a jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for nearly 14 hours. Picture: Alamy