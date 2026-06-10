Those who endanger or risk another life at sea could face up to five years in prison, or up to six years if they are in breach of a deportation order

An inflatable 'small boat' carrying migrants crosses the channel after leaving northern France on April 27, 2026 in Dover. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Two small boat pilots are the first to be facing sentence under a new offence of endangering others during a Channel crossing.

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Afghan national Tajik Mohammad and Sudanese national Alnour Ali will both appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday over two separate dangerous journeys. Endangering others during a journey by sea to the UK is a new offence that came into force in January as part of new border security legislation. Under the offence, those who endanger or risk another life at sea could face up to five years in prison, or up to six years if they are in breach of a deportation order. Mohammad was the first to be convicted under the new law having pleaded guilty at Canterbury Crown Court on April 21. Read more: Belfast burns: Several houses, cars and a bus set on fire as protesters take to the streets after stabbing attack Read more: Two men jailed for violent disorder at protest following death of Henry Nowak

Migrants on an inflatable 'small boat' clamber on to The UK Border Force vessel, BSC Intrepid after crossing the channel from northern France on April 27, 2026. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images