More than 1,000 people crossed the Channel in small boats over the last week, new Home Office data has revealed.

More than 800 people made the journey on Saturday night on 13 boats - the highest single-day crossing numbers since October 8.

This brings the total for this week to 1,374 people on 23 boats and the total for the year so far to 41,455 people in 671 boats.

That means 2025 has the second-highest number of small boats ever recorded, only behind 2022.

