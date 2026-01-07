He is thought to have made millions from charging an average of £4,000 per package in his operations from 2019 until his arrest in 2024

Turkish national Adem Savas who was sentenced at a Belgian court on Wednesday after a joint operation between the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Belgian authorities. Picture: NCA/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A major supplier of small boats and engines believed to have been used in thousands of Channel crossings to the UK has been jailed for 11 years and fined 400,000 euros (more than £346,000).

Turkish national Adem Savas, 45, was sentenced at a Belgian court on Wednesday after a joint operation between the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Belgian authorities. The NCA believe that in 2023, Savas will have supplied equipment used in around half of all Channel crossings, making him the agency's most wanted man as a key player in European people smuggling circles. He is thought to have made millions from charging an average of £4,000 per package in his operations from 2019 until his arrest in 2024. Savas was first flagged to the NCA when investigating the now jailed ringleader of a people smuggling gang, Hewa Rahimpur, responsible for moving 10,000 migrants in small boat crossings to the UK.

A list of boat engine and lifejacket prices, including Dutch transport costs, sent from Adem Savas to Hewa Rahimpur, a ringleader of a people smuggling gang. Picture: NCA/PA Wire

A screenshot from a warehouse video showing piles of boats in boxes. Picture: NCA/PA Wire

Evidence found by investigators on Rahimpur’s phones showed the pair were in regular contact, including an exchange of messages and pictures of a white rubber boat in November 2021 after the deaths of 27 migrants in the Channel, along with a screen grab of a news website showing how an identical boat had been used in the deadly crossing. Savas was arrested at Schipol Airport in Amsterdam on November 13 2024 and extradited to Belgium where he admitted offences of people smuggling and being a member of an organised crime group on December 3 last year. NCA director general of operations, Rob Jones, said: “Adem Savas was without doubt the most significant supplier of boats and engines to people smuggling gangs involved in organising deadly crossings in the Channel, the head of a criminal network stretching across Europe to the beaches of northern France and across into the UK. “He pretended to run a legitimate maritime supply company, but in reality he knew exactly how the equipment he provided would be used.

Equipment in a van. Picture: NCA/PA Wire