More than a dozen supposed migrants were pictured being escorted off a UK Border Force boat on Saturday.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover, Kent, from a Border Security Command vessel. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

More than a dozen supposed migrants, including women and children, were pictured being escorted off a UK Border Force boat in Dover on Saturday - the first since the Home Secretary signed a new UK-France migrant deal this week.

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The new £662m agreement will see French police officers "targeting and detaining" people on the country's coast, says the Home Office. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood signed the three year deal in Dunkirk last week, with plans to remove hundreds of migrants from beaches every year. It is hoped that the new measures will stop migrants from boarding boats to cross the Channel - although ministers are yet to set specific targets to measure the success of the agreement. Despite this, on Saturday a group of over a dozen people thought to be migrants, including women and children, were pictured being escorted off a UK Border Force boat in Dover, Kent. Read more: Discussions taking place on 'impact' of Trump shooting on King's visit to US, Palace says Read more: Government stepping up planning for potential shortages caused by Iran war

The group of assumed migrants were brought into the Border Security Command compound after being collected in the Channel. Picture: Alamy

It appears they were taken to the Border Security Command compound after being collected in the Channel. Heightened measures included in the deal to curb small boat crossings include sending a team of 50 riot police to beaches to stop migrants entering the Channel. The officers will be trained in "riot and crowd control tactics" and will be deployed to tackle violence and "hostile crowds" at the shore. Alongside this, drone and camera surveillance, as well as helicopter patrols, will be increased. Around 200 officers are also to man a new detention centre in Dunkirk focused on deporting migrants, which is expected to open by the end of the year. The new agreement is due to come into force this summer - typically the busiest time of year for crossings.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood looks at a map of the beach area during her visit to France ahead of signing a three-year £662 million agreement with France on Thursday. Picture: Alamy