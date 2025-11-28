Concerns about tax rises and reduced public spending come at a time when many companies are already stretched. Intuit’s Quarterly Small Business Insights shows that 55% of small businesses expect operating costs to rise in the next three months while 60% are worried about their ability to manage those rising costs.

These external financial pressures tell only half the story. Intuit’s latest ‘Growth Gap’ research, shows that UK SMBs are failing to realise up to 58% of their growth potential, equivalent to £121,000 per business per year, and significantly more for mid-sized firms. Operational drag, fragmented tools and leadership overload are preventing firms from acting on the opportunities available.

This is a reality across sectors, from retail and financial services to construction and manufacturing. Despite two-thirds of leaders expressing optimism about their future, everyday complexity is holding that ambition back.

Turning awareness to action

We know that many of today’s barriers to growth lie in day-to-day operations rather than in headline fiscal decisions.

Effective financial planning is one of the most effective safeguards against uncertainty. Analysing historical performance, setting clear quarterly targets and reviewing them at the start of each month give leaders the visibility they need to stay in control. This approach also helps identify where capital can be reinvested, whether through upskilling to close capability gaps or consolidating digital systems to create a unified picture of the business.

Our report revealed that three in four businesses abandoned growth-generating ideas in the past year. The facts speak for themselves: 40% of leaders are almost always involved in daily operations, and just 5% feel confident delegating major decisions. Leaders also lose five to six hours a week to decision fatigue, and spend almost a full working day switching between seven to nine tools - this “tool sprawl” erodes focus and contributes to the innovation slowdown.

Technology as the Great Rebalancer

While the Budget will shape the wider environment, the biggest near-term gains will come from redesigning internal processes and technology is already proving transformative. Two in five SMBs now save between five and eight hours a week by automating routine tasks and streamlining workflows. That reclaimed capacity can then be redirected towards strategy, innovation and client growth.

It goes without saying, artificial intelligence is emerging as a powerful enabler. 80% of leaders say AI helps them delegate more effectively, and businesses using multiple AI tools across finance, marketing and operations are the most likely to sit in the “high-readiness” category. For these organisations, better-connected systems lead to sharper decision-making, improved visibility and greater confidence to act.

Focusing on what you can control

SMBs must focus on the levers within their control: preparing thoroughly, simplifying operations and adopting the tools that strengthen decision-making. Capitalising on these growth opportunities will determine competitiveness in the longer term.

The fundamentals remain clear: understand the current situation, plan strategically, streamline the systems that slow you down, and use technology to turn ambition into progress. Even in uncertain times, UK SMBs can put themselves in the strongest possible position to grow and thrive in the year ahead.