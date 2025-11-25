Entrepreneurs from across the drinks and alcohol industry have told LBC that high taxes and an ongoing hospitality crisis make starting a small business in the UK ‘hard to justify’.

Hospitality leaders are calling on Rachel Reeves to cut VAT and business rates for pubs and restaurants. Picture: LBC

By Katy Ronkin

Entrepreneurs have insisted that starting a small business in the UK is ‘hard to justify’, with one entrepreneur admitting their success has come “in spite” of government policy.

Imme Ermgassen, the founder of a non-alcoholic aperitif called Botivo, told LBC that the UK is a “hostile” environment for entrepreneurs looking to step into the food and beverage industry. “I know very few independent brands that are anywhere near to breaking even,” she told LBC. “Over 90 per cent of businesses aren't making it to year three and we're seeing craft breweries closing every single day, brands closing every single day. There are very few that will be able to make it.”

Imme Ermgassen told LBC that the UK is a “hostile” environment for entrepreneurs. Picture: Botivo

Independent drinks brands and retailers say the economic pressures hammering pubs, restaurants, and hotels through alcohol duty, high business rates, and VAT create a “secondary squeeze” on their own companies that stifles growth. Laura Riches, the founder of a luxury boxed wine brand in London called Laylo, has seen this firsthand. “When margins are squeezed for hospitality, they have to pass that on to their suppliers,” she told LBC. “That prices brands like us out of vendor processes because we simply can't compete. Although we're not the sort of immediate first line that these changes impact, we are feeling that secondary squeeze.”

Robert Weatherhead, an independent wine retailer in Bolton, explained that he regrets starting a business so closely aligned with the hospitality industry. A digital consultant who began his wine business as a side hustle shortly after COVID, Mr Weatherhead told LBC he is being forced to close the company in part because of the financial pressures faced by pubs and bars. Explaining that raising taxes across the drinks and hospitality sector will have knock-on impacts on suppliers like him, Mr Weatherhead said: “Being that close to [the hospitality industry] as an outsider just emphasised to me how much it’s suffering.“ “There’s not enough money in it anymore,” he added.

Robert Weatherhead told LBC he regrets starting a business so closely aligned with the hospitality industry. Picture: Supplied

The small business owners we spoke to all insisted that reductions in VAT for pubs and restaurants should now be a priority for Rachel Reeves, with the future of many businesses hanging in the balance. “Increasing the VAT relief on hospitality would be a huge boost and would benefit us as suppliers. It would create more job security for the workforce and get consumers spending again,” Ms Riches said. While Ms Riches and Ms Ermgassen are both examples of successful UK entrepreneurs, Ms Riches says it is “in spite of” the government. “In spite of these headwinds, we are continuing to grow. Our business has huge momentum. But it seems success is achieved despite the government, not because of it. “I find it very frustrating that the Labour government keeps talking about growth when the incentives for me as an entrepreneur seem to get less and less clear.”

Laura Riches says her business has succeeded "in spite of" the Government. Picture: Supplied