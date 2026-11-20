Latin American and minority-owned businesses that have traded in the area for decades say they are unsure if there is a place for them in the new Elephant and Castle

The new Elephant and Castle town centre - complete with a new shopping centre and hundreds of flats - opened to the public on 12 November. Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

Small traders in south London fear that a £500m revamp of the shopping centre where they worked for decades will force them out of business - as they claim promises to relocate them have been "broken".

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The new Elephant and Castle town centre - complete with a new shopping centre and hundreds of flats - opened to the public on 12 November. High street brands including Blank Street Coffee, Marks and Spencer, and Everyman Cinema were among the first to sign leases. But amid the fanfare surrounding the opening, Latin American and minority-owned businesses that have traded in the area for decades, and say they were promised a home in the new town centre, have been left feeling short-changed. Olajide Agbede, 61, once ran a thriving Nigerian restaurant in the old Elephant and Castle shopping mall, with several employees and serving hundreds of customers a day. Read more: Activists accuse Gail's of ‘late-stage gentrification’ as bakery opens Brixton branch Read more: Major grassfire breaks out in south London as more than 100 firefighters race to tackle blaze

Steven Landeta Calderon, 30, and his mother Marlene (pictured) ran a successful Ecuadorian restaurant in the old shopping mall for six years. Picture: Supplied

But six years after the old shopping mall was closed to make way for the new town centre, he is uncertain whether his business has a future in Elephant and Castle. According to Latin Elephant, a charity supporting the traders, more than 70 small businesses evicted from the former shopping mall will have to compete for 15 affordable spaces in the new town centre. That includes five larger spaces in the town centre itself, and ten cheaper spots in a set of refurbished railway arches bordering the site. But traders like Olajide have been placed in a difficult situation. He is not eligible to apply for one of the cheaper spots in the railway arches, where traders have been told they are not allowed to install kitchens. He also can’t afford the rent and fit-out costs of the town centre units.

Steven (pictured) and Marlene are hoping to re-open their restaurant in one of the five larger shops in the town centre. Picture: Supplied

Olajide, who traded in the old shopping mall for more than 15 years, said the situation has left him “unsure” about whether he will be able to stay afloat after a tricky few years of business. He was one of dozens of long-term traders from the shopping centre who were relocated to a nearby temporary site called Castle Square. He said his business has struggled ever since, due to a combination of Covid and the site's hidden location on a side street next to the railway with little passing footfall. “It’s very stressful," he said. He says he was told that if he kept up with a repayment scheme agreed with his landlord following a dispute over an electricity bill earlier this year, he would be offered a new space in the town centre. "I don't have hundreds of thousands of pounds set aside that I can use to set up a new shop - everything I had set aside I used to make sure I didn't default on my repayments. “I don’t know where this leaves me. It’s unfair to have built a business since 2004 and to be forced to close through no fault of my own."

Olajide, who traded in the old shopping mall for more than 15 years, said the situation has left him “unsure” about whether he will be able to stay afloat after a tricky few years of business. Picture: Supplied

Steven Landeta Calderon, 30, ran a successful Ecuadorian restaurant with his mum Marlene in the old shopping mall for six years. He and Marlene are hoping to re-open their restaurant in one of the five larger shops in the town centre. He says a previous developer involved in the scheme offered a verbal guarantee to the evicted traders that they would be given a new home in the town centre. “Obviously this was by word of mouth - there was nothing written down, nothing concrete. But we were promised we were going to get a place.” That promise appears to have been abandoned, he says.

The new Elephant and Castle town centre - complete with a new shopping centre and hundreds of flats - opened to the public on 12 November. Picture: Get Living

“During a recent meeting with the developer, someone did ask about what would happen to the people who weren’t successful. And it’s just a question in the air. No one answered.” A spokesperson for Latin Elephant said businesses from the old shopping mall had been “left behind” in the redevelopment, and given “little say about their future”. According to the charity, some 40 traders are still without premises, while the 30 who were relocated, including those in Castle Square and a handful of other sites, “face low footfall and increasing uncertainty about their future”. They have called on the developer to include “enough affordable space for every eligible trader” and to implement “rents, business rates and fit-out costs that small businesses can genuinely afford”.

The former shopping centre, that closed in 2020 after 55 years . Picture: Lubo Ivanko/Alamy

LBC understands that Get Living denies offering the traders a verbal guarantee of a permanent base in the new town centre. A spokesperson said they wanted to ensure a "diverse mix of retailers" on the site, comprising both well-known brands and smaller local businesses. "Elephant and Castle’s character comes from its independent traders, communities and cultural history," they said, adding that they want to strengthen and "protect what already works". They said 72 evicted traders will be contacted and encouraged to apply for spaces in the new town centre.

Along with the new shopping mall, the development includes a new cinema, gym, a building for the London College of Communications, 55,000 sq ft of office space and 485 new homes. Picture: Simon Turner/Alamy

Development risks sacrificing the ‘authenticity’ of Elephant and Castle Steven is ambivalent about the wider regeneration, saying it has stripped Elephant and Castle of much of what made it unique. Along with the new shopping mall, the development includes a new cinema, gym, a building for the London College of Communications, 55,000 sq ft of office space and 485 new homes. “I went to the opening, and I wasn’t happy about it. It looks nice - it’s got M&S, Pret, and all of these big names that you find on the high street, but what about the local businesses that were there once upon a time?” He adds that many of the new spots are expensive, in an area that has high levels of deprivation with 55% of children living in low-income families. “The new places in the shopping centre are expensive. People do get affected by that, which is why those little local businesses are important, to help those people that are struggling.” He adds that the area - which has a large Latin American population - was traditionally known as a “hub for the Latina community”. “If you ask any Latin American person where the hub for the Latina community is, they’ll tell you straight, it’s Elephant and Castle.” “I get that they’re trying to transform it. But in the process, by removing so many of the old people and businesses, you’re going to lose what made it unique.”