This festive season, while consumers enjoy twinkling lights and one-click deliveries, Britain's small businesses are quietly absorbing extraordinary economic pain to try and keep the show running.

Christmas exposes a fundamental truth about our economy. SMEs have become Britain's economic shock absorbers, they are silently carrying inflation and workforce burnout with hardly any recognition or support.

Even so our high street retailers, hospitality owners, and delivery drivers keep serving customers with a smile.

From April 2025, employers faced a triple hit: National Insurance rising from 13.8% to 15%, the threshold slashing from £9,100 to just £5,000 per employee and the National Living Wage climbing 6.7% to £12.21 an hour.

The best period for retail trading (the so-called golden quarter) delivered fool's gold in 2024 with retail sales limping to a dreadful 0.4% growth.



The real struggle for UK businesses is that on one side there is no growth - and on the other side, costs are still accelerating.

According to the British Retail Consortium, retailers alone face £7 billion in additional costs!

Yet here's what customers don't see: 61% of small businesses only partially pass these costs on, while 15% absorb them entirely. The result? Over half report negative cashflow, they're protecting you from the pain at their own expense.

Cash pressure like this is exactly why many SMEs are now reassessing their highest fixed costs, looking at new banking options, transaction fees, they are reviewing staffing levels and shift patterns. Even delaying new hires or cutting opening hours.

Hospitality businesses are operating with 132,000 vacancies, 48% above pre-pandemic levels, while managing eye-watering 52% staff turnover.

The human cost is being measured! Research shows 61% of frontline workers experienced work-related stress this year, while 51% report burnout.

We have to remember this year that these aren't statistics, they're real people stacking shelves at midnight, cooking your Christmas dinner out and making sure that your parcels arrive on time.

Many SME owners say they may have to close if Christmas trading disappoints, so we have to pay attention.Small businesses don’t need sympathy, but they do need recognition and visibility.



The workers behind the festive economy, the café owner opening early, the delivery driver running late, the shop assistant facing their 1,300th customer that day, they are the quiet backbone keeping Britain's Christmas moving and their business afloat.

