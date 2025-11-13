The first-of-its-kind project will be built by publicly owned Great British Energy-Nuclear and is backed by £2.5 billion investment from the Government

A general view of the decommissioned Wylfa Nuclear Power Station where it is expected that a new small modular reactor (SMR) may be built adjacent to it on November 12, 2025 in Cemaes Bay, Wales. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK’s first “small modular reactor” nuclear power station will be built at Wylfa, on Anglesey/Ynys Mon in North Wales, the Government has said.

The first-of-its-kind project will be built by publicly owned Great British Energy-Nuclear and is backed by £2.5 billion investment from the Government. The Government also announced Great British Energy-Nuclear (GBE-N) has been tasked with identifying potential sites for another large-scale nuclear power plant, similar to those being built at Hinkley Point in Somerset and Sizewell in Suffolk. It will report back by autumn 2026, and has been requested by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to consider sites across the UK, including in Scotland, officials said. But the plans for small modular reactors at Wylfa have prompted an angry response from the US, with ambassador Warren Stephens describing his country as "extremely disappointed" by the decision.

A general view of the decommissioned Wylfa Nuclear Power Station. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The ambassador had been pushing for a larger reactor at Wylfa, and US firm Westinghouse had reportedly presented plans to the UK Government to build a new gigawatt station at the site. Mr Stephens said there are “cheaper, faster and already approved options to provide clean, safe energy at this same location”. He added: “If you want to get shovels in the ground as soon as possible and take a big step in addressing energy prices and availability, there is a different path, and we look forward to decisions soon on large-scale nuclear projects. “As I have repeatedly said, we want the UK to be the strongest possible ally to the United States, and high energy costs are an impediment to that,” he said. It comes after the UK and US agreed a nuclear partnership in September, potentially worth around £76bn. Small modular reactors (SMR) are mini nuclear power stations which are smaller and designed to be installed on site as prefabricated modules, with hopes the technology will be quicker to build than more traditional plants such as Hinkley Point C.

A general view across Cemaes Bay of the decommissioned Wylfa Nuclear Power Station where it is expected that a new small modular reactor (SMR) may be built adjacent to it. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images