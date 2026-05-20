International academics, victims, social media companies and industry bosses have come together to discuss how to tackle tech-enabled abuse.

Fridges with cameras, speakers with microphones, and smart glasses have all been cited as being used by abusers to monitor their victims. Picture: Getty

By Fraser Knight

Bluetooth speakers, doorbell cameras and smart fridges are being used in the coordinated harassment and coercion of women, a conference of technology leaders has heard.

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International academics, victims, social media companies and industry bosses have come together for the first time in London, to discuss how to tackle tech-enabled abuse. Examples shared with them, on top of revenge porn and social media deepfakes included fridges with cameras and AI being used to track food consumption and control partners. Speakers, with microphones, are also being routinely repurposed to listen to and track the movements of women, experts said. London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan told LBC: “ We have to make the big tech companies aware of how some of their great kit has been repurposed and misused.” While the conference organiser, an academic at University College London, said: “It’s not a niche issue, because everything that happens to women offline is happening online.” Over three days, more than 250 delegates from across the world have gathered to discuss how safety can be prioritised in the designing of new technology and not be seen as an afterthought. Read more: ‘Beastie House’ children failed despite years of warnings Read more: 'I thought I was going to die in that relationship': Domestic abuse survivors 'robbed of justice' call for law change

Smart fridges are among the products being used by abusers to monitor partners. Picture: Getty

More than 123,000 violent offences against women were recorded as having used digital elements in England and Wales in the year to July 2023. It’s the equivalent to around 400 a day, and a sharp increase of more than 200 per cent compared to just eight years ago, according to the charity Refuge. The offences include people who’ve been targeted through online harassment and AI deepfakes as well as the use of doorbell cameras and smart glasses to film and control them. Dr Leonie Tanczer, an associate professor of computer science at UCL, said she’d spent two years trying to get everyone around the table. But she was disappointed that no government minister chose to attend, to hear the testimony of victims and experts. She told LBC: “We have tried our best to get several ministers to come and sadly, to me as an organiser, I get the message that this is not that important to the government. “We’ve tried really hard to get the major tech companies to come and they are, most of them are, but where are the politicians? That’s the bigger question.” Labour has promised to halve violence against women and girls within a decade. But last week, the Prime Minister lost both his safeguarding minister Jess Phillips and his victims minister Alex Davies-Jones, as pressure mounted on him to resign. They were replaced by MPs Catherine Atkinson and Natalie Fleet. At the same time, Harriet Harman was appointed into a new Downing Street role “to advise the PM on how to galvanise the government to deliver for women and girls.”

Glasses such as the Ray-Ban Meta glasses are being used by abusers to track partners. Picture: Alamy

It’s understood that Baroness Harman was due to appear at the tech abuse summit but pulled out the day before it started. The government didn’t respond directly to LBC’s questions about why. Dr Tanczer added that to achieve Labour’s goal, the abuse committed through technology must be a major priority. She told LBC: “Everyone has a phone in their pocket, everyone is online all the time, it is every element of violence against women and girls.” London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan opened the conference at City Hall by announcing £6 million to trial new ways of supporting victims of tech-enabled violence in the capital. Multiple charities and campaigners said it was a welcome move, albeit focused on one city. But while some major tech players were in the room, it’s understood giants Apple, Samsung and Microsoft failed to attend.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has spoken out on the issue, insisting tech companies must be held to account. Picture: Alamy