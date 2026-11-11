Some women report that the technology has been used to record covert footage of them, which has been uploaded to social media.

By Georgia Rowe

Smart glasses should not be allowed in schools, an education minister has insisted, as he said he would issue advice to headteachers around the wearable tech.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Josh MacAlister told MPs he would “clarify guidance” around smart glasses a week after a minister suggested the Government could introduce restrictions on their sale. Smart glasses have become more common in recent years, and some models can record video footage, take photographs, show text on the lenses for the wearer and play music. Their ability to take photos and video has caused concern over privacy, with some women reporting the technology has been used to record covert footage of them, which has been uploaded to social media. In response to a question by Labour MP Cat Smith, Mr MacAlister said he was aware of the threat posed by changes in technology. Read more: Phones should be banned from schoolchildren's pockets and bags, new guidance suggests Read more: Welcome to my war against the phone numbskulls Andy Burnham, writes Shelagh Fogarty

Josh MacAlister told MPs he would “clarify guidance” around smart glasses a week after a minister suggested the Government could introduce restrictions on their sale. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

He said: “I share my honourable friend’s concerns about some of the advances in technology, and I am determined and prepared to further clarify guidance, particularly in relation to smart glasses, so that it is absolutely clear that they should not be anywhere near our schools.” Labour MP Sarah Russell (Congleton) later said smart glasses should be banned from public buildings “as a matter of urgency”. Last week a debate in Parliament heard ministers were considering a ban on “certain users” buying them, but did not specify who would be affected. Safeguarding minister Satvir Kaur said the Government was looking at restrictions “at pace”. Liberal Democrat culture spokeswoman Anna Sabine said the technology could infringe on safety and privacy in public spaces. Ms Sabine said: “How can we put the genie back in the bottle once these glasses are being worn everywhere?” Earlier on Tuesday, Mr MacAlister had defended the Government’s new rules on smartphones in schools and said it would stop children “doom scrolling in the corner of the playground”.

The Department for Education will tell headteachers from September next year phones should not be “seen or heard” in schools. Picture: Steve Vidler/Alamy