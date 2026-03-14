The Melonga App guides users through a number of therapeutic techniques, tips and exercises designed by urologists and psychologists

Smartphone app could help men last longer in bed, study finds. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A smartphone app designed to tackle the underlying psychological causes of premature ejaculation could help men last longer in bed, a study has found.

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The at-home self-help tool could also benefit men who are hesitant to seek help because they are ashamed, researchers said. The Melonga App guides users through a number of therapeutic techniques, tips and exercises designed by urologists and psychologists. It is designed to help men manage arousal better and includes elements of cognitive behavioural therapy and physical exercises to improve ejaculation control. The Climacs study, led by researchers in Germany, included 80 men with no underlying health conditions who took part in a 12-week programme. Each man was given a series of health questionnaires about their experiences during sex and was asked to use a stopwatch to measure the length of time between penetration and ejaculation.

The Melonga App guides users through a number of therapeutic techniques, tips and exercises designed by urologists and psychologists. Picture: Alamy

Some 66 patients submitted complete questionnaires at the end of the 12 week period. Researchers found that app users doubled the time from penetration to ejaculation by an average of more than a minute, from 61 seconds to 125 seconds. Men who did not use the app experienced an increase of 0.5 seconds on average. At the end of the 12 weeks some 22 per cent of app users reported no longer experiencing premature ejaculation. Lead researcher Dr Christer Groeben, of Marburg University and Medical Faculty Heidelberg at Heidelberg University, said: “Many men who live with premature ejaculation don’t seek help because of the shame associated with the condition. “Our study shows that, as an at-home self-help tool, this can support men to improve control of their ejaculation and achieve a satisfying sex life without losing spontaneity. “The most commonly available pharmacy therapies are designed only to treat the symptoms, not the cause, meaning many men discontinue them after a while. “These men can remain under-treated and live with a considerable psychological burden that really starts to affect the quality of their relationships. “Going to a doctor for help can feel like a big first step, and so an app like this can help to bridge that gap by normalising the condition as treatable.”