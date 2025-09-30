The Liberal Democrats have called for cigarette-style health warnings and “doom-scrolling” caps to protect children from social media, with Ofsted’s chief publicly calling for more school smartphone bans.

Now, a fifth of parents regret giving their kids smartphones in the first place.

But let’s be honest: these are knee-jerk, headline-grabbing ideas that do little to address the real problem. Banning phones doesn’t teach children anything except how to sneak them under the classroom desk or kitchen table. It dodges the tougher, more useful job of teaching digital responsibility.

Instead of equipping students with the tools to manage their devices and their time, we’re opting for the lazy option - just taking the device away. That isn’t a solution. It’s avoidance.

Why punish children for the world they’ve inherited?

I’m not against limits on smartphone use. Safeguards are essential to protect kids from harmful content and prevent cyberbullying. But these blanket bans don’t solve the problem, they just ignore how students learn today.

Phones aren’t just distractions. They’re tools that help students access content, connect with peers, and create.

And the reality is, today’s kids didn’t just grow up with smartphones, they were practically born with one in their hand, whether we like it or not. Digital natives through and through, this generation is now being punished for a world they’ve inherited.

Today, 88% of students turn to TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram for revision. Students live on their phones, and that’s exactly where we should meet them. Yet, we continue to teach like it’s the 1970s, with pen, paper, and textbooks.

Mobile flashcards, revision apps, and collaborative platforms are more effective, accessible, and personalised. These resources save on expensive textbooks, private tutoring, and courses that are outdated and totally disconnected from how students actually learn.

Research shows that new ways of learning are helping: students at university were found to learn twice as much with an AI tutor compared to traditional lectures. These AI tutors adjust pace and content to each student’s needs, something overcrowded classrooms simply can’t offer.

But this isn’t about replacing teachers with AI and smartphones. With ever-growing funding shortfalls and rising student-teacher ratios, ignoring the technology at our fingertips is so short-sighted when instead it could be used to support hard working teachers.

Even if we totally ignore the benefits of smartphones, banning them doesn’t make the problem go away, it just shifts responsibility elsewhere. We need to teach kids how to regulate their attention, remove harmful apps, and use their devices to their advantage.

Children learn to cross the road safely, share toys, and tidy up after themselves. Phone habits can be just as simple: knowing when to put it down, how to focus on one thing at a time, and how to ask questions if something online doesn’t feel right.

The world outside school doesn’t ban phones. Why should we prepare kids for a reality that doesn’t exist?

In the workplace, universities, and everyday life, we expect adults to self-regulate. Schools should model that discipline early, helping students develop the skills to manage screen time and establish healthy study routines. Banning smartphones doesn’t eliminate distractions. In fact, it can make them more tempting - think Adam, Eve, and the forbidden fruit.

This summer, the UK government launched a major AI skills initiative aimed at preparing millions for a tech-driven future. Yet, at the same time, schools are banning the very tools that could help students develop these essential skills.

The irony is glaring. How can we push a generation towards a future shaped by AI and innovation, but simultaneously restrict access to the tools that will help them understand and engage with these technologies?

Early exposure to digital tools helps students discover their passions, whether that’s coding, design, gaming, or entrepreneurship. Smartphones let them experiment, create, and problem-solve in ways that pen and paper simply can’t. Banning them in the classroom stifles innovation and risks shutting the door on the very skills tomorrow’s workforce will depend on.

If we want young people to thrive in a world that’s now, let’s face it, dominated by screens and AI, we need to teach them to use technology wisely - not punish them for using the very tools we handed them.