Phones should be banned from schoolchildren's pockets and bags, new guidance suggests
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Schools in England should go beyond “not seen, not heard” phone policies, where devices stay in pupils’ bags during the day, to ensure children can learn away from distractions, the Government has said.
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The Department for Education (DfE) will issue strengthened guidance to encourage schools to adopt effective policies which make sure that phones are inaccessible to pupils throughout the school day.
Education Secretary Lucy Powell said school was for learning and friendship “not scrolling” as she set out plans to encourage “truly phone-free” classrooms.
Existing statutory DfE guidance, which came into effect in September, calls for schools in England to operate as “mobile phone-free environments by default”, but it does not explicitly set out how they should enforce the ban.
Some schools use lockable pouches or secure storage for pupils’ phones, while others collect them at the start of the day or prohibit their students from taking phones on site altogether.
While most schools set out that phones should not be seen or heard, only 16% of secondary pupils say phone rules are followed all of the time, according to a DfE survey carried out in June.
The revised statutory Government mobile phone guidance, which is due to come into effect in September next year, is to give greater clarity on what stronger approaches can be taken by schools.
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Headteachers’ unions have said additional funding will be needed if schools are required to implement more robust measures – like lockable pouches or secure storage – to keep phones away from pupils.
Ms Powell said: “Children should not be using smartphones at any point during the school day, full stop.
“That’s why we’re strengthening our guidance to take the next leap towards truly phone-free schools.
“Schools are already leading the way.
“We’re backing heads and teachers with a clear message for parents and pupils: school is for learning and friendship, not scrolling.”
The DfE is also launching a consultation to explore independent safety certification for “EdTech” to give parents and schools confidence that education technology being used in schools is safe.
More than 150 clinicians warned of a “crisis” in children’s physical and developmental health linked to screen-based learning.
Last week, education minister Paul Waugh said there was a risk of a “wild west” of education technology products in schools across England.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Many schools already have restrictions on phones, but going beyond a ‘not seen, not heard’ approach comes at a cost.
“If schools are to implement some of the more robust measures suggested in this guidance, they will need access to additional funding and support.”
Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Schools will need time to develop a new policy that works in their setting.
“If all schools are going to be expected to have lockable pouches or other secure storage facilities for every pupil, the cost involved will be very significant indeed.
“This is not feasible unless the Government puts in the funding required to meet these costs.”
Dame Rachel de Souza, children’s commissioner for England, said: “I welcome strong action to stop phones distracting pupils and disrupting the school day.
“I know most headteachers already restrict phone use in their schools and I would like to see support for all heads to apply this important policy.”