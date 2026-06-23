Drivers are being urged not to use smartwatches behind the wheel, with legislation covering the gadgets described as “unclear”.

Some 22% of respondents with smartwatches said they touch them while on the road, while 21% use voice commands.

It commissioned a survey which suggested 40% of motorists who drive at least once a month own a smartwatch, rising to 73% among 17-34 year-olds.

The motoring services company warned that smartwatch owners are “in the dark” about the rules for using while driving.

The RAC, which issued the plea, said motorists could fall foul of handheld phone rules if they clear notifications on smartwatches.

The RAC described these actions as “potential causes of distraction” but stated people doing them “cannot be sure whether they are committing an offence”.

It is illegal to use a hand-held mobile phone while driving.

In the majority of cases, this carries a punishment of six points and a £200 fine.

RAC road safety spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Current legislation on smartwatches is unclear and could lead to drivers unwittingly paying the price.

“As smartwatch ownership becomes the norm for younger drivers, their use on the road is only likely to grow.

“Lawmakers need to get ahead of this issue and clarify precisely what constitutes ‘use’ of a smartwatch while driving.”

Mr Dennis also warned there is no doubt that being distracted by a smartwatch is an offence, and could be classed as careless or dangerous driving depending on the seriousness of the incident.

He said: “The threat of distraction from notifications or calls coming through on your wrist is real and we recommend drivers play it safe and resist the temptation to use them.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Drivers must remain in proper control of their vehicles and can be prosecuted if distracted or driving without due care and attention.

“Improving road safety is our priority and we are considering responses to a consultation on motoring offences as part of our road safety strategy, and we always keep motoring offences under review.”