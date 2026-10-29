Five robberies were carried out at high-end fashion stores over a period of three months between November 2025 and January 2026

By Chay Quinn and Joseph Draper

Three men have been jailed following a string of “brazen” smash-and-grab robberies in London’s West End, police said.

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Five robberies were carried out at high-end fashion stores over a period of three months between November 2025 and January 2026, in which robbers used stolen vehicles to smash the storefronts before storming the premises, the Metropolitan Police said. Footage released by the force on Thursday showed vehicles reversing into the shop’s display windows and robbers rushing inside to grab as many goods as they could carry before fleeing. The gang targeted designer stores in affluent shopping destinations, including YSL in Bond Street, Bottega Veneta and Loro Piana in Sloane Street, and End in Broadwick Street. Max Tyson, 26, and Ryan Brough, 34, were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday to three years and four months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Three men have been jailed following a string of “brazen” smash-and-grab robberies in London’s West End, police said. Picture: Met Police

Harry Johnson, 25, was jailed for one year and 10 months after pleading guilty to handling stolen goods. Two other men, Sonny Stringer, 29, and Olivier Ndayizeie, 36, received suspended prison sentences at the same court after respectively pleading guilty to handling stolen goods and encouraging or assisting an offence. The damage caused to the shops, along with the cost of the stolen items, tallied up to £1 million, police said. During the Lora Piana robbery on December 16 2025, the gang stole more than 105 items including handbags, clothing, boots, and a coat worth more than £30,000, with the total value of products stolen coming to nearly £385,000. The police investigation later found that the gang often had to sell the stolen goods for a significantly lower value, with detective uncovering messages that showed Tyson once received only £1,800 for items worth more than £30,000. The Met’s Flying Squad officers found through CCTV, forensics, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition footage that the group used several stolen vehicles to carry out the robberies. Officers also found that one of the vehicles used to ram a shop was insured to Ndayizeie, of Freegrove Road in Islington, and DNA from the scene was identified as that of Max Tyson. The investigation also led officers to a shop in Cornwall where Tyson, of St Peters Street in Islington, had travelled to avoid detection. But officers later found receipts in his name showing stolen items had been re-sold for thousands of pounds to the shop. Tyson and Brough, of Courtney Road, Islington, were arrested on January 23 2026, the same day as the last robbery at an YSL shop in Bond Street.