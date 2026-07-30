The moment a smash-and-grab robber was arrested with 'Captain America shield' embedded in his wall after conducting a £225k jewellery shop raid has been caught on camera.

Lee Ramsey, 46, of Hastingwood Road, Harlow, was one of three men arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery after the group raided Gregory & Co jewellers, located on a busy alleyway in Richmond, made famous by hit comedy series 'Ted Lasso'.

Police body-cam footage, released following Ramsey's sentencing, reveals the moment he was arrested, with the thief detained and handcuffed on his bed during the nighttime raid.

With officers handcuffing Ramsay, a Captain America shield can be seen embedded in the wall - an item synonymous with the renowned superhero and Avengers leader.

Ramsey was jailed on Thursday alongside Deniz Mehmet, 28, of Elham Drive, Basildon, and Robert Clarke, 50, of Lever Lane, Rochford, for a total of more than 15 years and 6 months, after police tracked a vehicle used by the group in the £225,000 jewellery store raid.

Ramsey and his accomplice were filmed targeting the store at around 10.30am on Saturday, January 31, with locals videoing the raid from metres away - footage that was subsequently shared online.

Armed with a sledgehammer, two men can be seen smashing out the front windows of the store, as shop assistants attempt to thwart the brazen daylight robbery.

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