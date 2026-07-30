Moment smash-and-grab robber is arrested with 'Captain America shield' embedded in his wall following £225k jewellery raid
The video of two thieves raiding the Richmond jewellery store was shared widely online after the robbers targeted the window with a sledge hammer
The moment a smash-and-grab robber was arrested with 'Captain America shield' embedded in his wall after conducting a £225k jewellery shop raid has been caught on camera.
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Lee Ramsey, 46, of Hastingwood Road, Harlow, was one of three men arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery after the group raided Gregory & Co jewellers, located on a busy alleyway in Richmond, made famous by hit comedy series 'Ted Lasso'.
Police body-cam footage, released following Ramsey's sentencing, reveals the moment he was arrested, with the thief detained and handcuffed on his bed during the nighttime raid.
With officers handcuffing Ramsay, a Captain America shield can be seen embedded in the wall - an item synonymous with the renowned superhero and Avengers leader.
Ramsey was jailed on Thursday alongside Deniz Mehmet, 28, of Elham Drive, Basildon, and Robert Clarke, 50, of Lever Lane, Rochford, for a total of more than 15 years and 6 months, after police tracked a vehicle used by the group in the £225,000 jewellery store raid.
Ramsey and his accomplice were filmed targeting the store at around 10.30am on Saturday, January 31, with locals videoing the raid from metres away - footage that was subsequently shared online.
Armed with a sledgehammer, two men can be seen smashing out the front windows of the store, as shop assistants attempt to thwart the brazen daylight robbery.
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The men can then be seen grabbing armfuls of gold and diamond jewellery, placing it in a rucksack and fleeing the scene.
Now, the pair, alongside a third accomplice, have been sentenced to a total of more than 15 years behind bars.
Mehmet was jailed for five years, after pleading guilty alongside Clarke and Ramsey, who were both sentenced to five years and 3 months respectively.
The raid footage, which was uploaded to social media by one onlooker, then shows the pair making off down the alley towards Richmond Common with a rucksack full of stolen jewellery.
The alley has become a popular pilgrimage location for television fans in recent years, after acting as the backdrop to countless scenes in the hit Apple TV show, starring Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham.
Following the arrests, Detective Superintendent Dan Mitchell, from the Met’s Flying Squad, said: “Robberies of this kind cause real concern for residents and businesses in the communities that are targeted. It’s they who feel the immediate impact.
“These sentences mark a significant step in what has been a detailed and determined investigation. I hope they demonstrate our commitment to tackling smash‑and‑grab robberies in London by going after those involved, wherever they are.
“The groups responsible should be under no illusion – we will pursue you relentlessly and hold you to account.”
A video of the raid, which has now garnered hundreds of comments after being posted to local Facebook groups, saw one user write: "So every body stood and watched on?"
A second wrote: "10.30 on a Saturday morning? They don’t care about being caught then do they?! Got some nerve!"
It's the latest in a string of attacks, with similar attacks on jewellery shops taking place across London over the past year.
Just two days before the raid, a group of masked men struck Sultan Jewellers in Shepherds Bush using a sledgehammer to peel back the shop window.