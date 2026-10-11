Museum staff are baffled over how the bowl fell, as there was no one in the room at the time of the incident

Broken porcelain scattered across the bottom of a display case in Room 95 of the British Museum. Picture: RedNote

By Katy Dartford

A porcelain bowl and ceramic box belonging to the Qing dynasty have been smashed in an unexplained fall at the British Museum.

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The breakages have provoked anger in China in both national and social media, with suggestions the incident could open up a diplomatic row. The museum confirmed on Friday that the bowl, which was part of the Sir Percival David Collection, had fallen from its shelf and landed on a small box below, damaging both pieces. “Both objects are already with our expert conservation team for complete restoration,” it said. Read More: Northern lights illuminate UK skies as far down as England's south coast Read More: Wildlife park remains closed after man mauled to death in tiger enclosure

The British Museum is investigating how item PDF B629, a Kangxi period porcelain bowl, fell from its stand. Picture: British Museum

According to the South China Morning Post, the incident occurred on October 4, and while the shelf and mount showed no signs of failure, the museum would continue to investigate how the pieces were damaged. Museum staff remain baffled about why the bowl fell, as no one was in the room when it happened. Photos circulating on social media by Chinese visitors show numerous shards of the shattered ceramics strewn across the lower shelf of the four-tiered cabinet.

According to the museum’s website, the damaged bowl (catalogued as B629) and box (item 634) date to the Kangxi period (1662-1722) of the Qing dynasty (1644-1911), originating from Jingdezhen in China’s Jiangxi province. The bowl is 216mm (8.5 inches) in diameter and 80mm high. It features a blue ceramic underglaze depicting women in a terraced garden looking at a painting, playing a stringed instrument and board games while surrounded by attendants, trees and mountains. The museum describes it as “a very fine copy of a 15th-century Ming porcelain bowl”. Item 634 is a circular porcelain box with a low-domed cover, 66mm in diameter and 25mm in height. The lid depicts Buddha’s hand framed by peach branches and camellias. Room 95, where they were displayed, was closed once the damage was discovered and reopened the next day after the broken fragments were removed from the cabinet. A card has replaced the bowl, stating that the porcelain is undergoing “restoration”.

A circular porcelain box with a low-domed cover was also damaged. Picture: British Museum

The South China Morning Post argued the incident had led to “debate on Chinese social media over how museums should protect fragile works”. Under the headline “Cracks in security", it quoted a Chinese tour guide, Pan Jinyu, who said: “I am more concerned with why the accident happened, how the artefacts will be restored and how similar incidents can be prevented in the future.” It also referred to the theft of more than 1,500 objects in 2003, which led to the museum’s former director resigning and his deputy “stepping back from his duties”. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Daily described the bowl as being among “one of the most important collections of Chinese ceramics outside China”. The publication is state-controlled, while the SCMP has been accused of being influenced by the Chinese government.