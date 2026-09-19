Plume of smoke seen near Riyadh airport after Houthi threats
Air raid alerts were sent to residents for the first time since the escalation began with the Houthis in July
A large plume of smoke has been spotted near Riyadh's main airport, after residents were sent air raid alerts by phone overnight warning of a potential aerial attack.
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Saudi Arabia issued air raid alerts to residents warning of potential danger after explosions were heard in the capital, before issuing the all-clear on Saturday morning.
It marked the first air raid alert to be issued by the government since the escalation began with the Houthis in July.
In photos and videos, a huge pillar of black smoke can be seen rising in the area, with the airport highway, main terminal building and other facilities in the foreground.
According to airline tracker FlightRadar24, there are “major problems” at the airport and it is listed under its maximum disruption index.
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At one point in the video, flames were visible rising from behind what appeared to be fuel tanks.
The Saudi government is yet to comment on the nature of the threats and the smoke emerging near the airport.
Yemen's Houthi group have been launching attacks against Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July.
The attacks have targeted Saudi cities, energy infrastructure and shipping, putting at risk the main alternative Red Sea route for Gulf exports while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains blockaded.
On Friday Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had foiled unspecified "criminal attempts" in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, blaming Saudi Arabia and vowing a response.
The Iran-aligned group, which seized Yemen's entire Red Sea coast in a lightning advance this month, says the Saudi Air Force has conducted hundreds of airstrikes against it in recent days.
The UN Security Council in a statement on Friday "condemned in the strongest terms continued Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including attacks impacting civilian and energy infrastructure, which have resulted in the injury of civilians, including women and children.
"In the statement, the Security Council also condemned "Houthi military escalation in Yemen".