A large plume of smoke has been spotted near Riyadh's main airport, after residents were sent air raid alerts by phone overnight warning of a potential aerial attack.

Saudi Arabia issued air raid alerts to residents warning of potential danger after explosions were heard in the capital, before issuing the all-clear on Saturday morning.

It marked the first air raid alert to be issued by the government since the escalation began with the Houthis in July.

In photos and videos, a huge pillar of black smoke can be seen rising in the area, with the airport highway, main terminal building and other facilities in the foreground.

According to airline tracker FlightRadar24, there are “major problems” at the airport and it is listed under its maximum disruption index.

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