The blaze stems from a recycling centre in Bermondsey, south east London

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Georgia Bell

A fire has broken out at a recycling centre in Bermondsey, south east London.

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The blaze erupted at the centre on Landmann Way in Bermondsey, prompting crews from London Fire Brigade to be deployed to the scene. Two of the brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders have been deployed to control the fire from above. Fifteen fire engines and approximately 100 firefighters were called to the blaze on Landmann Way, the London Fire Brigade confirmed. The incident has taken place near major train lines at London Bridge railway station, causing disruptions and travel delays for commuters. Read more: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, 12, hit by vehicle Read more: Sentence for e-bike teen who killed woman, 86, to be reviewed

Southwark Recycling Centre Fire pic.twitter.com/UydP4jKsAJ — R A D W A 𓅋 (@RadwaOsama_) June 8, 2026

Grey smoke can be seen billowing from the recycling centre in south east London in a video of the scene posted to X. The original poster of the footage shared on X that the fire appears to be ongoing and added that "emergency services have been notified". The London Fire Brigade has urged locals to avoid the area while the incident is being handled. Posting on X, they wrote: "The fire in #Bermondsey is affecting a recycling centre. Due to the significant amount of smoke in the area, local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed."

Update on the recycling centre fire in London: I posted another video a few minutes ago, and the fire still appears to be ongoing.



Emergency services have been notified. Please avoid the area if you’re nearby and stay safe.#London #LondonFire #FireBrigade #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/UmjwgcafiV — R A D W A 𓅋 (@RadwaOsama_) June 8, 2026