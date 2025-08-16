Images from the Securite Civile shows wildfire in Spain. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Smoke from wildfires in Spain and Portugal has disrupted the recent hot weather, forecasters say.

The Met Office said "Smoke from wildfires in Spain and Portugal, plus Saharan dust, has drifted over the UK." This has caused hazy conditions bringing with overcast weather on Saturday. Despite this, the UK can expect "enhanced sunsets and sunrises in the coming days - deeper reds & oranges thanks to light scattering." Wildfire smoke affects they skies colour through a process known as Rayleigh scattering and Mie scattering. When the light reaches the Earth's atmosphere, the sun's light hits molecules of nitrogen and oxygen which scatters the light.

A Forest firefighter fights a wildfire in the village of Veiga das Meas, in Villardevos municipality, northwestern Spain, on August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty

Expect enhanced sunsets & sunrises in the coming days — deeper reds & oranges thanks to light scattering 🔥🌄 pic.twitter.com/D7AFXeSCfB — Met Office (@metoffice) August 16, 2025

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said the hazy conditions "will hang around for the next few days". Read More: Summer's fourth heatwave causes surge in vehicle breakdowns because of hot tyres Temperatures will stay in the mid to high twenties, reaching 28C in some parts, as hazy sunshine moves from southwest England into Wales and Northern Ireland. Outside Madrid, firefighters had largely contained a blaze that broke out on Monday night, authorities said. It killed a man who suffered burns on 98% of his body, emergency services said.

Wildfires rage in Spain and Portugal. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere, firefighters and nearly 1,000 soldiers were battling blazes in regions including Castile and Leon, Castile-La Mancha, Andalusia and Galicia. Thousands of people evacuated homes and hotels, including holiday-goers at beaches at the southern tip of Spain. Regional authorities said on Tuesday afternoon that some of those evacuated from beach locations could return to their hotels. In Portugal, more than 700 firefighters were working to control a fire in the municipality of Trancoso, about 217 miles (350km) north-east of Lisbon. Smaller fires were burning further north.

People fight a wildfire in the village of Veiga das Meas, in Villardevos municipality, northwestern Spain, on August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty

A man uses a branch to fight a wildfire in the village of Veiga das Meas, in Villardevos municipality, northwestern Spain, on August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty