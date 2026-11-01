It is no secret that the NHS is under pressure and urgently needs modernisation and investment.

Nor is it a secret that smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the UK. What is less often recognised is the financial burden that smoking places on the health service and wider society, whilst the tobacco companies benefit from the declining health of the nation.

It’s an equation that is as stark as it is shocking. Action on Smoking and Health estimates that smoking costs society in England £43.7 billion every year, including £1.8 billion in healthcare costs. Meanwhile, tobacco companies make an estimated £900 million in UK profits each year, with profit margins of around 50%, forty percentage points higher than the average for UK manufacturing.

After years of pressure on public finances, the NHS and local authorities are being asked to tackle the enormous health consequences of smoking with increasingly stretched resources, while the companies whose products created that burden continue to make substantial profits.

There is a way to begin redressing that imbalance. With the NHS needing substantial investment, the case for a Polluter Pays Levy is clear.

A Polluter Pays Model would cap tobacco manufacturers’ prices at a level covering production and distribution costs, plus a 10% profit margin - the average for UK manufacturing. The difference between this capped price and the current price would be captured through a new levy, ensuring the additional revenue comes from the tobacco industry.

To be clear, this is not another tax on people who smoke, who are already shouldering much of the cost of smoking through VAT and the Tobacco Products Duty. This is about finally making Big Tobacco take ownership of a public health crisis of its own making.

At Smoke Free, we believe those profiting from such a harmful market should help address the harm their products cause. We are not the only ones supporting this levy; ASH research found that 76% of adults in England support it, including majority support from voters of all parties.

At a time when government spending is under serious pressure, taxpayers shouldn’t be left footing the bill for the damage caused by one vastly profitable industry. Big Tobacco needs to be held to account and made to contribute meaningfully to the situation they created. Let’s not forget that tobacco companies deliberately made cigarettes more addictive, even after knowing how harmful they are.

Levies like this are not a new idea. A recently introduced gambling levy raised just under £120 million in 2025 to support the “research, prevention and treatment of gambling-related harm”. This was introduced on the principle that industry should contribute towards the cost of addressing the societal harms associated with its products. The same principle should apply to tobacco, with smoking responsible for more than 70,000 deaths in England alone each year.

ASH research demonstrates that a Polluter Pays Levy could raise up to £700 million a year - money that could be reinvested directly into the health services and prevention programmes that smoking itself has strained. This is not a radical proposal; it is a matter of basic fairness. An industry that profits so extraordinarily from a product that kills so many should not be exempt from paying for the harm it causes. The government has a rare opportunity to act on a policy that already commands support across the political spectrum, from the public, and from health experts alike. The only question left is why it hasn't happened already.

A levy will not undo the enormous harm caused by smoking, nor will £700 million cover its full cost to society. But it would establish a basic principle of fairness: taxpayers should not be expected to shoulder that burden alone while tobacco manufacturers continue to make excessive profits from products that cause such significant harm.

With strong public support and backing across the political spectrum, the government has an opportunity to make those who profit from tobacco rightfully contribute towards the smoke free future the country is working towards. The case for action is clear. The question now is whether the government is prepared to act.

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Dr David Crane is CEO & Founder of Smoke Free.

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