Building landlords have been accused of being "complicit" in the bogus scheme.

Snail boxes have been found in empty offices in a bizarre tax avoidance scheme. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Empty London offices filled with boxes of snails have been discovered by a London council as officers uncovered a bizarre £370,000 tax avoidance scheme.

Westminster City Council officers investigating property owners accused of tax avoidance made the discovery after "unscrupulous traders" in the West End tried to claim business rate exemptions. They stumbled upon multiple of sealed boxes containing snails inside an empty Marylebone office block. It is thought this was an attempt to avoid the payment of business rates (NNDR) by claiming a commercial property is a snail farm. Tax laws in the country state that agricultural buildings and fish farms are exempt from paying business rates if they are deemed viable commercial businesses The council says it has lost about £370,000 because of this tax avoidance scheme, accusing building landlords of being "complicit".

Boxes containing snails were found in empty offices. Picture: Westminster City Council