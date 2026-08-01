Snapchat has followed suit with other tech giants including YouTube, LinkedIn and Substack in a move to tackle AI-generated writing, images and videos, known as “AI slop".

Online content volume has increased as the popularity of generative AI tools has risen, enabling users to create anything from essays to realistic videos.

Snap, which owns Snapchat, announced on Friday that the platform would stop recommending “wholly AI-generated videos” in its Spotlight feed, and would instead prioritise “authentic, human-made content.

YouTube, LinkedIn and Substack have announced similar strategies over the past two weeks.

Snap did not go so far as to announce it would stop all AI-generated content on its platform, which it still permits users to use. As a result, AI “enhanced or edited” content is still part of its recommendations to users.

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