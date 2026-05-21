Dame Melanie Dawes criticised TikTok and YouTube as Ofcom insisted the Big Tech giants were 'refusing to make websites safer for children’

By Danielle de Wolfe

Snapchat has been forced to stop "recommending adult strangers to kids" using the social media platform in the UK as part of "long overdue" changes, Ofcom's Chief Executive has revealed.

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Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Dame Melanie Dawes revealed that Snapchat has been forced to change a core feature which allows adult strangers to be recommended to children as young as 13-years-old. She revealed communications watchdog Ofcom has faced a "big challenge" in tackling the issue and "getting these tech companies to acknowledge how much they need to change". Dame Dawes revealed the social media platform is "no longer going to be allowing adults to find kids randomly", describing the feature's removal as "long overdue" and "an "improvement". Changes to the feature, which forms part of the platform's "find your friends system", has only been restricted for UK users but remains accessible to Snapchat users globally. It comes after the communications watchdog has vowed to “force through” more changes when it comes to online safety as it accused some big tech firms of “failing” to take steps to protect children “despite overwhelming evidence of harm”. Ofcom said TikTok and YouTube have failed to set out how they will make the content feeds which are pushed to children on their services safe, despite being asked to explain how would do so by the end of April. Read more: TikTok and YouTube ‘not making websites safer for children’ as Ofcom vows to 'force through' online safety rules Read more: 'I’m 40 stone and trapped in my home… but NHS says I don't qualify for weight-loss jabs'

Revealing the changes implemented by Snapchat, the Ofcom chief declared it a win "for UK citizens and UK children". "Last week we got X to commit to some significant improvements in how they tackle hate and terror. Again, a UK-only set of improvements. "And of course, we've got these age checks in across the porn industry, so it's much, much harder now for kids to stumble across porn online and that again - no other country has managed to get quite as much improvement there in that area." "Look, I'm the last person to say that the job is done. There is plenty more still to do, but we are delivering some improvements and we're pleased with that." Speaking to Nick, Dame Melanie Dawes was also seen to hit out at a lack of "acknowledgement or any action here from particularly YouTube and TikTok", admitting "there's a lot of work still to do".

TikTok and YouTube ‘refusing to make websites safer for children’ Ofcom have admitted. Picture: Alamy

The regulator said neither firm had “committed to any significant changes in response to our specific demands”, maintaining that their feeds are “already safe for children”. Ofcom said its own research, published on Thursday, showed that “personalised feeds are the primary route through which children encounter harmful content” online. Its children’s online safety tracker compared young people’s experiences before and after online safety duties came into effect in July 2025. Findings showed about seven in 10 children aged 11-17 surveyed in November and December last year said they had experienced harmful content online, which was a similar level reported in the research carried out in March and April of that year. Personal feeds remained the most likely route through which 11-17 year-olds said they were exposed to harmful content (35%) – a similar proportion to findings from before the new duties came into effect (37%).

Findings showed about seven in 10 children aged 11-17 surveyed in November and December last year said they had experienced harmful content online. Picture: Getty

The research showed that while more children told an adult about harmful content they had seen, the proportion remained low at 15%, up from 10% before the duties came into force. More than half (51%) of children surveyed said they had been asked to prove their age to access content online, up from 41% – with facial scanning the most common method, followed by uploading a passport or ID or taking a selfie for verification. However, the research also showed nine in 10 children aged eight-12 are using online services with a minimum age requirement of 13, leading the regulator to warn that “firms’ responses to our demand to enforce these requirements more effectively are concerning”. Ofcom said while Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok – which all have a minimum age of 13 in their terms of use – recognise the importance of minimum age policies, the regulator is “not currently convinced” existing commitments by any of them “ensure they will effectively prevent children under 13 from accessing their sites and apps”. The watchdog said messaging service Snapchat, gaming platform Roblox, and Meta – which owns Instagram and Facebook – had all agreed to adopt further safety measures to protect children from online grooming. It said adult strangers will be prevented from contacting children on Snapchat by default, children will no longer be encouraged to expand their friendship groups to people they do not know and that the platform had agreed to “roll out highly effective age-checks to all users over the summer to ensure that all under-18s in the UK benefit from these new safety measures”. Roblox, which has previously faced criticism over its approach to safety, has committed to giving parents the ability to switch off direct chat services entirely for under-16s, the watchdog said. Meanwhile, Meta plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to detect sexualised conversations between adults and teens in Instagram direct messages, Ofcom added. But the regulator said it was scrutinising further detail it had requested from Meta, TikTok and YouTube, “given the particularly high levels of usage of these services, on how they detect and prevent children being exposed to harmful content”.

Roblox, which has previously faced criticism over its approach to safety, has committed to giving parents the ability to switch off direct chat services entirely for under-16s, the watchdog said. Picture: Getty