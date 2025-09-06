The site of the funicular accident in Lisbon, Portugal. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A report into Lisbon's funicular rail crash has confirmed the cable linking two carriages snapped.

One of the Portuguese capital's most famous tourist attractions derailed and crashed. Picture: Alamy

The preliminary report by the national transport safety office said: "After examining the wreckage at the site, it was immediately determined that the cable connecting the two carriages had given way." The investigator revealed the brakeman tried to apply emergency brakes but failed to prevent the derailment. Theatre director Kayleigh Smith and her partner, Will Nelson, a lecturer at Manchester’s Arden School of Theatre, were named as two of the three Britons who died after the popular tourist attraction derailed.

The crash left 16 people dead and many more injured. Picture: Alamy

In a statement issued by Cheshire Police, Ms Smith’s family said: “Kayleigh was loved by family and friends for her wit and humour, her kind and caring nature came to the fore in her work as a funeral operative. “She was also a talented theatre director and had just completed a master’s degree. They both leave family and friends heartbroken.” Mr Nelson’s younger brother said: “Words cannot begin to describe how our family and friends are feeling right now but here is the best attempt. “This week, due to a tragic accident in Lisbon, Portugal, we lost Will Nelson, who was not just my big brother but everyone’s. “He was always kind, selfless, and protective and the world does not feel right or normal without him. He was and has always been my hero, and we will miss you always. “Love you, rest in peace you legend.”

Kayleigh Smith, 36, and William Nelson, a 44-year-old theatre school lecturer as two of the victims. Picture: Instagram

A No 10 spokesman said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is “deeply saddened” that three British nationals died “His thoughts are with their families and those affected by this terrible incident,” he said. “We stand united with Portugal during this difficult time.”