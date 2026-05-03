World Snooker final disrupted after protester storms the floor shouting 'nobody pay their TV licences'
The final got underway on Sunday but was brought to a sudden halt
The World Snooker Championship final got off to a rowdy start after a protester was ejected from the Crucible for shouting "nobody pay their TV licences".
Listen to this article
The clash between Shaun Murphy and Wu Yize was temporarily halted leading to referee Rob Spencer admonishing the audience for keeping their phones on during play.
A female spectator was swiftly ejected by security officials after starting to shout out midway through the third frame of the match as the 22-year-old Chinese player was preparing to take a shot.
It followed a similar disruption late in Saturday night's semi-final between Wu and Mark Allen, in which an audience member shouted out "never forget the Epstein files" and was also escorted from the arena.
Read more: ‘The Luke Littler of the snooker world’: Meet Tommy Tornado, 9, the sporting prodigy vying to take on Ronnie O’Sullivan
Read more: Sheffield Wednesday future secured after club announces American consortium takeover
In a separate incident, Murphy threw down his rest in disgust after missing a green in the second frame, having seemingly been distracted by a phone ringing.
The incident prompted Spencer to address the audience at the end of the frame, warning: "Make sure your phones are on silent, or switched off.
"Don't be the person that has to be thrown out."
Wu kept his composure to make a 61 break in the interrupted third frame and open up a 3-0 lead, before Murphy got on the board with an 85 in the last frame before the interval.
Murphy, 43, twice overturned a two-frame deficit in the final session to beat John Higgins 17-15 and seal his place in his fifth final.
Murphy was forced to dredge up his best form to see off the 50-year-old Scot in a titanic tussle that looked nailed-on for a decider until Higgins fluffed a black on a break of 50.
Higgins' miss gave Murphy a chance and despite a rare miss with the rest he seized on a second chance to clear to black and give himself a shot at a first title since his solitary win in 2005.
Meanwhile, Yize booked his spot in the last two after Mark Allen missed a simple black to book his place in his first final.
The 40-year-old Antrim man had the match at his mercy when he got on top of an error-strewn 32nd frame and required just the black off its spot to wrap up a 17-15 win.