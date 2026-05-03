The final got underway on Sunday but was brought to a sudden halt

A protester shouting 'nobody pay their TV licences', jumps on to the arena floor. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The World Snooker Championship final got off to a rowdy start after a protester was ejected from the Crucible for shouting "nobody pay their TV licences".

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The clash between Shaun Murphy and Wu Yize was temporarily halted leading to referee Rob Spencer admonishing the audience for keeping their phones on during play. A female spectator was swiftly ejected by security officials after starting to shout out midway through the third frame of the match as the 22-year-old Chinese player was preparing to take a shot. It followed a similar disruption late in Saturday night's semi-final between Wu and Mark Allen, in which an audience member shouted out "never forget the Epstein files" and was also escorted from the arena. Read more: ‘The Luke Littler of the snooker world’: Meet Tommy Tornado, 9, the sporting prodigy vying to take on Ronnie O’Sullivan Read more: Sheffield Wednesday future secured after club announces American consortium takeover

The protester was swiftly ejected. Picture: Getty

In a separate incident, Murphy threw down his rest in disgust after missing a green in the second frame, having seemingly been distracted by a phone ringing. The incident prompted Spencer to address the audience at the end of the frame, warning: "Make sure your phones are on silent, or switched off. "Don't be the person that has to be thrown out." Wu kept his composure to make a 61 break in the interrupted third frame and open up a 3-0 lead, before Murphy got on the board with an 85 in the last frame before the interval. Murphy, 43, twice overturned a two-frame deficit in the final session to beat John Higgins 17-15 and seal his place in his fifth final.

Shaun Murphy of England reacts during the final match against Wu Yize. Picture: Getty