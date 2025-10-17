Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott has appeared in court ahead of a trial for alleged child sex abuse.

Dott is accused of two charges relating to primary school age children in incidents that took place in the Glasgow region.

The 48-year-old former snooker champion appeared at the High Court on Friday for a hearing to amend his bail conditions.

One set of allegations involving a boy allegedly took place between 1993 and 1996, whilst a separate allegation involving a girl is supposed to have occurred between 2006 to 2010.

He has denied the charges against him.

A trial date was set for August 17 next year at the same court and bail was continued.

Dott's lawyer Euan Dow told the court an "administrative oversight" meant one bail condition "prevented the accused from visiting his matrimonial home".

Judge Lord Harrower granted the application to remove the condition.

Dott was suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association earlier this year.