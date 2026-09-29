Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott has been jailed for seven years at the High Court in Edinburgh after being convicted of sexually abusing children.

The 49-year-old subjected a girl and a boy to multiple incidents of abuse, with the girl targeted between 1993 and 1996 and the boy between 2006 and 2010.

Dott appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, where judge Lord Harrower told him he had “robbed the complainers of a significant part of their childhood”.

Imposing a backdated sentence of seven years, he said Dott’s behaviour had involved a “gross violation of trust”.

A five-day trial heard Dott exposed himself in front of both children, touched them inappropriately and kissed them.

In August, he was found guilty of two counts of lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour towards them.