American hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg has unexpectedly weighed in on the Celtic managerial debate, backing former boss Ange Postecoglou to be reappointed after his disastrous spell at Nottingham Forest.

The rapper, 54, told Scotland's Daily Record that he wants the Australian boss, who won the Europa League with Tottenham Hotspur in May, to return to Celtic Park.

Postecoglu recently left Premier League side Nottingham Forest after a disastrous month-long spell at the City Ground

"I love sport, and in sport players leave, coaches leave, and you move on," Snoop Dogg told the regional title.

"You got to give Martin O'Neill big respect, he is coming back when we need him. I think you got to bring Ange back."

"The club are going to do what they are going to do, but the fans would love to see him back."

