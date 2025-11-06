Snoop Dogg backs Ange Postecoglu to return as Celtic boss - and hints he'd like to invest in Glasgow giants
The hip-hop legend threw his weight behind the Australian for a second spell as Celtic Park
American hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg has unexpectedly weighed in on the Celtic managerial debate, backing former boss Ange Postecoglou to be reappointed after his disastrous spell at Nottingham Forest.
The rapper, 54, told Scotland's Daily Record that he wants the Australian boss, who won the Europa League with Tottenham Hotspur in May, to return to Celtic Park.
Postecoglu recently left Premier League side Nottingham Forest after a disastrous month-long spell at the City Ground
"I love sport, and in sport players leave, coaches leave, and you move on," Snoop Dogg told the regional title.
"You got to give Martin O'Neill big respect, he is coming back when we need him. I think you got to bring Ange back."
"The club are going to do what they are going to do, but the fans would love to see him back."
In the interview, Snoop also extended his hand to the Glasgow giants, saying he would consider financially backing the Bhoys.
"Celtic is a huge club and fans want to see the best players playing in this great stadium. All the owners have got to do is ask," the musician stated.
Snoop is a minority owner of EFL Championship side Swansea City.
Celtic are on the hunt for a new boss after sacking Brendan Rodgers after a series of disappointing performances that left the club well behind league leaders Hearts.
Former manager Martin O'Neill stepped in as interim boss as has masterminded a 4-0 win over Falkirk and a 3-1 win over Old Firm rivals Rangers in the Scottish League Cup.