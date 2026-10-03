This autumn and winter, the El Niño weather pattern is associated with an increased risk of deep freezes.

London in snow, back in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A polar vortex threatens a cold snap this winter, with snow forecast, as The Met Office issues a new warning on El Niño.

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The UK could face a polar vortex in late 2026. Picture: Alamy

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Through the latter part of the winter, following a peak in El Niño, the stratospheric Polar Vortex can become weaker, leading to an increased chance of Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) events unfurling, increasing the potential for cold weather.” SSW warms between 10km and 50km above the Earth's surface. Cold air rushes downwards, "blocking" the jet stream. Dr Will Lang, chief forecaster at the Met Office, said it was a “subtle shift in the odds” that El Niño would cause havoc in the coming autumn, rather than a total certainty. He said: “We are going in with a heightened potential for wet weather, heightened potential for potentially stormy conditions, and that leads through to a heightened potential for flooding.”

Children enjoying the snow in Godalming. Picture: Alamy