Met Office says that December is only the start of the snow season as the UK waits for its first proper White Christmas since 2010

By William Mata

Sub-zero weather has been forecast for the UK this week, and some Brits might be hoping that the chill could lead to snow over the Christmas period.

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People brave the cold on Millennium Bridge in central London. Parts of the UK will be bracing for the "early arrival" of winter this week as snow, frost and sub-zero temperatures are forecast for the coming days. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

It takes just one snowfall somewhere in the UK on December 25 for the Met Office to declare it a "White Christmas", which means that the event is not infrequent. "Technically, 2023 was the last white Christmas in the UK with 11% of stations recording snow falling," the Met Office said. But it is not often that there is an abundance of snow in multiple locations and British towns resembling Christmas card-esque winter wonderlands. The Met Office added: "The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010. It was extremely unusual, as not only was there snow on the ground at 83% of stations (the highest amount ever recorded) but snow or sleet also fell at 19% of stations." Read also: Heavy rain batters parts of UK as Met Office issues yellow warning to last all day

Snow in Cheshire on Christmas Day in 2020. Picture: Piranhi/Alamy