What will the weather be like in December and could there be a white Christmas?
Met Office says that December is only the start of the snow season as the UK waits for its first proper White Christmas since 2010
Sub-zero weather has been forecast for the UK this week, and some Brits might be hoping that the chill could lead to snow over the Christmas period.
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In the last week of meteorological autumn, there are set to be snow, frost, and sub-zero temperatures, while there are 24 flood alerts in place across the country.
The latest frosty weather is set to precede an El Niño effect, which forecasters have said could deliver an incredibly cold winter.
The first snow of the season has already fallen in the UK, and while freezing weather could bring disruption, a picturesque White Christmas does seem more likely.
It takes just one snowfall somewhere in the UK on December 25 for the Met Office to declare it a "White Christmas", which means that the event is not infrequent.
"Technically, 2023 was the last white Christmas in the UK with 11% of stations recording snow falling," the Met Office said.
But it is not often that there is an abundance of snow in multiple locations and British towns resembling Christmas card-esque winter wonderlands.
The Met Office added: "The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010. It was extremely unusual, as not only was there snow on the ground at 83% of stations (the highest amount ever recorded) but snow or sleet also fell at 19% of stations."
Read also: Heavy rain batters parts of UK as Met Office issues yellow warning to last all day
UK December weather forecast
The Met Office has released its longer-term forecast from December 7-21, which states that rain will most likely be prominent and focused in the south, with a risk of stronger winds.
Drier and more settled conditions are expected in the north.
"Temperatures in the south will probably be near normal or perhaps slightly above at times, with the north colder than normal, although either bias could extend to cover a wider area of the UK," the forecast added.
The longer term forecast is often subject to change nearer the time
Could there be a White Christmas in 2026?
The Met Office has not issued a forecast beyond December 21, so there is not currently an accurate gauge.
But traditionally in the UK, snow is uncommon at Christmas, and more likely in the new year.
"Christmas is only at the beginning of the period when it's likely to snow," the Met Office said.
"We are more likely to see snow in January and February than in December, with snow actually settling on the ground (snow lying) an average of 3 days in December, compared to 3.3 days in January, 3.4 days in February and 1.9 days in March (1991 - 2020 long-term averaging period)."