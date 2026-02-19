The wet and wintry weather that battered parts of the UK is expected to ease on Thursday ahead of a mild weekend which could see highs of up to 16C, forecasters have said.

Three separate yellow weather warnings issued by the Met Office are due to expire on Thursday morning, including for snow across north and south-west England, the West Midlands and Wales, and heavy rain in the south.

Icy stretches are expected across much of Wales as temperatures fall either close to or below freezing, with forecasters advising caution on slippery pavements and road surfaces.

The unsettled weather is expected to slowly improve throughout the morning, with temperatures turning milder for the time of year by the weekend and potential highs of up to 16C in sheltered areas.

