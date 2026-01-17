Colder temperatures could return again at the end of the month after Storm Goretti battered parts of the UK with wind, snow and heavy rain.

There is an increased chance that conditions will turn colder towards the end of the month, the Met Office said.

Storm Goretti, described as a “multi-hazard event” by the Met Office, brought gusts of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the south-west of England earlier this month.

Police said a man in his 50s was found dead in a caravan after a tree fell on to the vehicle in Helston, Cornwall.

Flights were cancelled, trains disrupted and hundreds of schools closed by the wintry weather.

Read more: Scientists confirm 2025 as third hottest year on record as heat surge continues

Read more: Man found dead after tree falls on caravan during Storm Goretti