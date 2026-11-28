The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice in parts of the UK as temperatures are forecast to plunge and cold and unsettled weather continues into the weekend.

Forecasters warn of a small chance of road closures, public transport disruption and injuries from slips and falls.

Elsewhere, freezing rain may leave roads and pavements icy, particularly on higher routes across the Pennines, with up to 3cm of snow also possible, the warning states.

Heavy rain sweeping eastwards on Friday could turn to snow over higher ground in northern England and Scotland, forecasters say, with the Met Office issuing a yellow ice warning for parts of northern England and the Midlands until 2pm on Friday.

Freezing rain could leave roads and pavements icy, particularly on higher routes across the Pennines, with up to 3cm of snow also possible, the warning states.

Forecasters warn of a small chance of road closures, public transport disruption and injuries from slips and falls.

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “The cold is here to stay over the coming days.

“Not only this, but it’s set to be rather unsettled at times, with heavy outbreaks of rain, possibly even some hill snow.”

She added: “Also, a chance we could see some freezing rain towards high ground in northern England.“This can lead to some slippery surfaces, so do take care if you’re out and about early first thing on Friday.”

Temperatures could plunge to minus 10C in parts of Scotland on Friday night, with widespread frost also expected across Northern Ireland.

Heavy rain and hill snow are possible in northern England and Scotland on Saturday, with temperatures largely in single figures, though parts of the south west could reach highs of 14C.