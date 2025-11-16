Freezing temperatures and a chance of snow are on the cards according to UK forecasters, as a cold snap is set to follow the "severe" flooding left in the wake of Storm Claudia.

“This will bring much colder conditions than of late and, whilst generally drier than recent days, there will also be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice."

The Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “As Storm Claudia retreats to the south, high pressure to the north west will drive a cold northerly flow from the Arctic across the UK.

Highs of only around 11C are expected on Sunday, November 16, and set to get colder for the start of the week, with snow and ice possible, according to forecasters.

According to the Met Office, the temperature drop could see temperatures dipping as low as minus 7C in some parts of the UK next week - a reduction of around 5C on average.

As the emergency services pressed on, a cold snap expected to bring snow and “a marked wind chill” is forecast in the coming days.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) had imposed four severe flood warnings, with fears there may be danger to life by Saturday night. There were also 45 flood warnings in England.

The news comes as a major incident was declared in Monmouth, south-east Wales, where people were rescued or evacuated from homes that were flooded in Friday’s torrential rain.

Mr Holley also warned of "widespread" frosts across the UK, with temperatures "dipping" and “daytime temperatures staying in single figures across the country".

“Couple this with a brisk northerly wind, and there will be a marked wind chill. This will be a notable change in our weather after a prolonged spell of above-average temperatures.”

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather warning for parts of the Midlands and northern England from Monday.

The cold weather alert is in place from 8am on Monday until 8am next Friday and covers the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West and Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weather alert comes as the Environment Agency warns that flooding will continue throughout the weekend.

Just shy of 120mm of rainfall was recorded in Gwent, south-east Wales, in the 12 hours to 6am on Saturday, while around 80mm was recorded over the same period at Suckley, Worcestershire.

Punishing winds also hit north-west Wales and north-west England during Storm Claudia, including a high of 68mph at Warcop Range in Cumbria.

River levels on the Monnow reached record levels, exceeding those recorded during Storm Dennis in 2020 and Storm Bert last year, NRW said.

In Monmouth, where some of the most severe flooding has been pictures, a team of British Red Cross volunteers have been helping those evacuated at a local leisure centre.

Homes, businesses, transport and energy infrastructure all suffered in the “significant flooding” in parts of Wales, according to the Welsh Government, which thanked those who had been “working tirelessly in dreadful conditions to keep people safe” along with neighbours who were helping in the community.

Describing the situation as "extremely bad", Peter Fox, the Welsh Conservative Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, said he "personally haven’t seen it so bad for probably 40 years", particularly not "since defences were put in place" in Monmouth.

Plaid Cymru representatives for South Wales East called for support for those hit by the flooding.

The party’s deputy Senedd leader MS Delyth Jewell said she had tabled a question to the Welsh Government on the issue, adding: “It must be very distressing for people to see their homes and businesses water damaged.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said fast-moving water and blocked routes had created “challenging” conditions.

Gwent Police, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS University Trust, Sara (Severn Area Rescue Association), Mountain Rescue, the Coastguard and members of neighbouring fire and rescue services have been involved in the operation to provide assistance.

The Environment Agency reported that 20 properties in England had flooded as a result of Storm Claudia, including some in Cumbria, and officers were clearing debris and putting up temporary defences where required.