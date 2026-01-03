Travellers have been urged to plan ahead as snow and ice warnings prompt travel disruption in parts of the UK, with yellow ice warnings and threats of snow loom.

ScotRail announced several train cancellations on Saturday in the north of Scotland, while a number of roads in the region have also been closed.

Shetland, parts of the far north and north east of Scotland were under an amber snow warning until noon.

The Met Office warned that heavy snow showers could see some rural communities cut off, as well as a risk of power cuts in some areas.

Nearly all of Scotland above Edinburgh and Glasgow fall under a yellow snow and ice warning until 12pm on Monday, along with all of Northern Ireland.

Much of Wales will fall under a yellow ice warning over the weekend while both the south west and east coast of England could see heavy snow showers in the coming days.

Read more: Murderer at large after two prisoners abscond on New Year's Day

Read more: Reform UK pledges ‘whole life’ sentences for child rapists