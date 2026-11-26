Snow and ice could hit parts of England over coming days
The Met Office has issued a yellow ice warning for parts of northern England and the Midlands.
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Parts of England could see snow in the coming days as cold and unsettled weather continues into the weekend.
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Heavy rain sweeping eastwards on Friday could turn to snow over higher ground in northern England and Scotland, forecasters say.
The Met Office has issued a yellow ice warning for parts of northern England and the Midlands from 4am to 2pm on Friday.
Freezing rain could leave roads and pavements icy, particularly on higher routes across the Pennines, with up to 3cm of snow also possible, the warning states.
Forecasters warn of a small chance of road closures, public transport disruption and injuries from slips and falls.
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⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) November 26, 2026
Ice across the highest routes of the Pennines
Friday 0400 – 1400
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/TfU9Ok8qZD
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/89i364VVbe
Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “The cold is here to stay over the coming days.
“Not only this, but it’s set to be rather unsettled at times, with heavy outbreaks of rain, possibly even some hill snow.”
She added: “Also, a chance we could see some freezing rain towards high ground in northern England.
“This can lead to some slippery surfaces, so do take care if you’re out and about early first thing on Friday.”
Temperatures could plunge to minus 10C in parts of Scotland on Friday night, with widespread frost also expected across Northern Ireland.
Heavy rain and hill snow are possible in northern England and Scotland on Saturday, with temperatures largely in single figures, though parts of the south west could reach highs of 14C.