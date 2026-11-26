Parts of England could see snow in the coming days as cold and unsettled weather continues into the weekend.

Heavy rain sweeping eastwards on Friday could turn to snow over higher ground in northern England and Scotland, forecasters say.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ice warning for parts of northern England and the Midlands from 4am to 2pm on Friday.

Freezing rain could leave roads and pavements icy, particularly on higher routes across the Pennines, with up to 3cm of snow also possible, the warning states.

Forecasters warn of a small chance of road closures, public transport disruption and injuries from slips and falls.

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