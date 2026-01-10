Heavy rain is forecast over the weekend after "the worst snowfall in a decade" saw around 30,000 homes still without power on Saturday morning, with motorways closed and flights cancelled

Much of the UK was covered by yellow and amber weather warnings for snow, wind, rain and ice. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Warnings for snow and ice are in force across much of the UK as tens of thousands of people are still without power after Storm Goretti.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Yellow warnings for snow and ice continue until Sunday and rail disruption may be seen through the weekend across England, Wales and Scotland, National Rail said. About 28,000 properties were without power in the South West at 6am on Saturday, according to the National Grid’s website, along with close to 1,700 in the West Midlands and about 150 in the East Midlands, while all power has been restored in Wales. Downing Street said support was being offered to homes left without power. Read more: Storm Goretti leaves the UK snowed under Read more: Speed of coastal erosion described as ‘frightening’ as more homes demolished

Icy showers are forecast for the rest of today and are expected to persist through much of the weekend. Picture: Getty

Vehicles struggle to make it up the steep hill in Cradley Heath, West Midlands, as snow settles quickly from Storm Goretti. Picture: Alamy

Forecasters warned that the combination of melting snow and rain will increase the flood risk for some in the coming days. Forecasters recorded 15cm of snow at Lake Vyrnwy in Powys and 7cm at Preston Montford in Shropshire and Nottingham. In Scotland, there was 27cm at Altnaharra in Sutherland, 26cm at Loch Glascarnoch and 22cm at Durris in Kincardineshire.

Making plans for the weekend?



❄️ Calm and cold on Saturday with an icy start

🌧️ Turning wet and windy on Sunday with a spell of snow across the north



Here are all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/4CNGMXUAVH — Met Office (@metoffice) January 9, 2026

People walking on Pen y Fan in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (formerly Brecon Beacons). Picture: Alamy

The highest rainfall total was recorded in Cornwall, with 61.8mm at Colliford Dam, followed by 57mm at Ddolwen Bridge, Dyfed, and 54mm at White Barrow in Devon. A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until 3pm on Saturday, with further snowfall possible across parts of northern England and much of Scotland, while a widespread risk of ice is expected to cause disruption. A separate yellow warning for ice covers large parts of England and Wales until midday on Saturday as partially thawed snow refreezes, accompanied by wintry showers and freezing fog.

Birmingham Airport 8th January 2026 - Storm Goretti has hit the Midlands on Thursday 8th January evening. Picture: Alamy

Falmouth University student Anna Richmond inspects the damage to her car which was crushed outside her rented accommodation by fallen trees during Storm Goretti. Picture: Getty

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for snow and ice will run until 11am on Saturday, with the Met Office warning of icy patches and some hill snow. A yellow warning for snow and ice will be in force for much of Scotland, the East and West Midlands, north-east and north-west England and Yorkshire from 2am until 3pm on Sunday. A further 2-5cm of snow is likely in the warning area, with 10-20cm possible above 200 metres. Dan Stroud, Met Office meteorologist, said the weather over the weekend will remain “unsettled and cold”.

A fallen tree in Falmouth, Cornwall. Picture: Alamy