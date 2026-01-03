Snow and ice warnings remain in force for many areas. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Multiple cold weather alerts come into effect today as the UK looks set to shiver through the first weekend of the new year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Six yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place, with the latest warnings reaching into Monday, while several amber snow warnings for northern Scotland and Shetland are in place throughout Saturday. The Met Office said areas covered by the amber alerts could see 10-20cm of snow at lower altitudes and 30-40cm of snow on higher ground, while winds could cause blizzards. Snow has already resulted in widespread disruption to roads and railways in parts of northern Scotland, and the Met Office has warned of a risk of power cuts, communities being cut off, and vehicles becoming stranded. Other areas of the UK saw snow on Friday, and yellow warnings are now in place for parts of the UK, including much of Northern Ireland, until 3pm on Monday. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the low single figures for much of the country on Saturday, and below freezing in parts of northern Scotland. Read more: Extreme weather becomes 'new normal' in UK as wildlife hit hard in 2025 Read more: Chilly start to the New Year as snow and ice expected across swathes of UK amid cold health alert and Arctic blast

Bitterly cold conditions will persist through the weekend. Picture: Getty