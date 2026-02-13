Drivers have been advised to keep essentials, including warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch and ice scraper, in their cars incase of delays

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy good conditions at Cairngorm snowsports area during the half-term holidays. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Met Office has issued a widespread snow and ice warning across the country as travel chaos looms.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for ice over the south west, Wales, the Midlands, and Greater London. A warning for snow and ice spans the north east coast, from Hull to Newcastle. Forecasters predict snow showers and hail on Friday afternoon, evening and overnight may lead to accumulations of 1-3cm in places, while sleet is more likely along some coastal areas. Drivers have been advised to keep essentials, including warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch and ice scraper, in their cars incase of delays. Read More: Yellow warning for snow and ice in force as Arctic air freezes Britain

With temperatures falling away tonight, snow & ice warnings have been issued ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/8iDuadf9XO — Met Office (@metoffice) February 13, 2026

The weather agency has also told Brits to leave the house at leave five minutes earlier than normal to avoid rushing on the ice, reducing the amount of accidents, slips, and falls. "If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery," the Met Office said.

Heavy traffic in the snowy conditions on the A66 near stainmore in Cumbria. Picture: Alamy

"Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated". Another yellow warning for snow in northern England and most of Scotland comes into force at 9pm on Saturday and lasts until 10am on Sunday.

Ice makes for tricky conditions for drivers and pedestrians as they deal In Queensbury, West Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy