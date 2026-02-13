Snow and ice warnings cover UK as yellow alert extends into weekend
Drivers have been advised to keep essentials, including warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch and ice scraper, in their cars incase of delays
The Met Office has issued a widespread snow and ice warning across the country as travel chaos looms.
Listen to this article
The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for ice over the south west, Wales, the Midlands, and Greater London.
A warning for snow and ice spans the north east coast, from Hull to Newcastle.
Forecasters predict snow showers and hail on Friday afternoon, evening and overnight may lead to accumulations of 1-3cm in places, while sleet is more likely along some coastal areas.
Drivers have been advised to keep essentials, including warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch and ice scraper, in their cars incase of delays.
Read More: Yellow warning for snow and ice in force as Arctic air freezes Britain
With temperatures falling away tonight, snow & ice warnings have been issued ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/8iDuadf9XO— Met Office (@metoffice) February 13, 2026
The weather agency has also told Brits to leave the house at leave five minutes earlier than normal to avoid rushing on the ice, reducing the amount of accidents, slips, and falls.
"If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery," the Met Office said.
"Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated".
Another yellow warning for snow in northern England and most of Scotland comes into force at 9pm on Saturday and lasts until 10am on Sunday.
It warns that snow, which may be heavy at times, may cause some disruption to travel, especially over high ground during Saturday night and Sunday morning.
The Met Office said: "Outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards on Saturday night will fall as snow initially, even to low levels for a time, before becoming confined to higher ground as milder air arrives from the west.
"Temporary snow accumulations of 1-3cm will be possible at low levels, with 3-7cm possible above about 150m elevation, and perhaps 10-15cm above 400m."
It said that ice will be another hazard, particularly across north-east England and parts of Scotland where precipitation could fall on frozen ground leading to "very slippery" conditions.