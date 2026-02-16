In the warning area, a period of sleet and snow on Monday may lead to icy surfaces and disrupt car and train journeys, the Met Office said

Women walk on a frozen Loch Morlich. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Further yellow warnings for snow and ice will come into force on Monday, covering large swathes of the UK.

They come on the heels of a series of similar alerts throughout the weekend, as well as flood warnings in more than 70 areas in England. A yellow warning for snow and ice, covering much of Scotland, will be in effect from 3pm. In the warning area, a period of sleet and snow on Monday may lead to icy surfaces and disrupt car and train journeys, the Met Office said. At 6pm, a yellow alert for ice will come into force stretching from Edinburgh to Ipswich, covering cities such as Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, Lincoln, Nottingham and Norwich. Read More: What are weather warnings and how do they work? Read More: Ice warning in force as flooding expected in more than 70 areas

A below freezing was the start for rural areas in Flintshire. Picture: Alamy

Two hours later the same warning will be up for Northern Ireland. All three alerts will remain in effect until 10am on Tuesday. There were 73 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 196 flood alerts, where flooding is possible, across England on Monday afternoon. Jonathan Day, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said more than 24,000 homes and businesses have been protected but about 330 have been flooded. Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick warned of icy stretches developing overnight.

Snow begins to fall in the village of Lixwm, near Mold in Flintshire, North Wales. Picture: Alamy