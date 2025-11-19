Snow blanketed much of the UK on Wednesday as freezing temperatures hit Britain.

The first snow of the year falls in Aberdeen Scotland. Picture: Paul Glendell / Alamy

By Henry Moore

London received a blanket of snow on Wednesday morning as an "arctic blast" hit the UK.

Snow and ice warnings came into force across the UK this week, as the Met Office said the wintry weather "could create some particularly tricky travel conditions". A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place in Northern Ireland from midnight until 12pm on Wednesday. Much of northern Scotland is also subject to a yellow warning until 9pm on Thursday, with the same applying from 12am on Wednesday until 11.59pm on Thursday for much of north-east England and Yorkshire.

Overnight snow covers St Andrew's Church on Kiln Pit Hill in Northumberland. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The Met Office said rain and hill snow, followed by clearing skies, will lead to the risk of icy patches on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A yellow warning for ice is in place across much of Wales, northern and central England and southern Scotland until 11am on Wednesday. The Met Office has also issued an amber weather warning for snow in parts of Yorkshire on Thursday between 5am and 9pm, as it said power cuts and travel delays on roads were likely in the “first notable cold snap of this autumn”.

BREAKING NEWS: It’s snowing in West London. pic.twitter.com/kIyRSFdplN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 19, 2025

Frequent wintry showers will feed inland from the North Sea, giving significant snow accumulations over the North York Moors and parts of the Yorkshire Wolds. By the end of Thursday, as much as 15-25cm may have accumulated on hills above 100m elevation, which is likely to cause “substantial disruption”, the Met Office said. It added that power cuts and travel delays on roads were likely, possibly stranding some vehicles and passengers.

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Cold Arctic air from the north is firmly in charge of the UK’s weather, bringing the first notable cold snap of this autumn and giving an early taste of winter weather. “As a result, winter hazards are likely through the next few days, with snow and ice a particular hazard, and the coldest conditions likely on Wednesday and Thursday. “Wintry showers will affect areas exposed to the brisk northerly wind, in particular Northern Ireland, south-west Wales, south-west England, north-east England and across the northern half of Scotland.

A person walking their dog in Tow Law, County Durham. Picture: Alamy

Hexham racecourse have abandoned all races today due to the poor conditions. Picture: Hexham racecourse

“Whilst not all places will see lying snow, where showers are most frequent accumulations of 2-5cm will be possible. On higher ground in Scotland 15-20cm could accumulate and potentially as much as 15-25cm over the North York Moors and Yorkshire Wolds.” A yellow weather warning has also been issued for snow and ice across parts of south-west Wales and south-western England from midday on Wednesday to 11.59pm on Thursday. In addition to snow, ice will be an ongoing hazard, particularly overnight in the coming days.

A lorry travels along the A9 near Dalwhinnie. Picture: Alamy