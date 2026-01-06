From France to Serbia, Spain to China, and Turkey to Germany; people have been dealing with travel chaos and icy vistas worldwide.

Minus 12C temperatures have been felt in the UK, with schools closed and transport options limited as 2026 gets off to a chilly start.

The Met Office has put further weather alerts in place as the week goes on, as Brits consider their options for getting to work and school.

The severe wintry weather will be brought by the strong winds over northern France, named Storm Goretti by the country’s forecaster, Meteo France.

is also expected to bring disruption in south-west England, with a yellow warning for strong winds in place for Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly from 3pm on Thursday until just before midnight.

While, closer to home, a man dived into a frozen lake to save his dog in Epping, spectacular scenes have also been seen around the world, with many centimetres (or even metres) of snow falling in North America, Europe, and Asia - not that it has stopped people from having fun!

Scroll through our selection of the best weather shots below.