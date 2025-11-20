The Met Office said in the yellow weather warning areas, there may be possible travel delays on roads, delays and cancellations on public transport services, and the risk of injury because of slippery terrain is higher than usual

Heavy Snow falling on the A93 North Deeside Road. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Around 100 schools in northern Scotland are closed as snow and ice bring further disruption across the area

Much of the north of Scotland is covered by a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice, which has been in force throughout the week, and is due to end at 9pm on Thursday. More than 90 schools are shut in Aberdeenshire, while two are shut in Moray. In the Highlands, seven are closed, while many delayed their opening times due to the weather. Read More: Blizzards set to batter parts of UK as temperatures plummet to -6C and snow warnings issued

A snow plough on the road near Aviemore, in the Scottish Highlands. Picture: Alamy

The conditions have also caused disruption on roads in the region. The A90 in Aberdeen was closed in both directions between the Cleanhill roundabout and the Stonehaven roundabout on Thursday morning because of snow, with reports of many vehicles being stuck. Police advised motorists to avoid the area. The road reopened on Thursday afternoon. A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is also in place in the Scottish Borders until 11.59pm on Thursday. The Met Office said in the yellow weather warning areas, there may be possible travel delays on roads, delays and cancellations on public transport services, and the risk of injury because of slippery terrain is higher than usual.

Council workers continue house to house recycling collections in heavy snow in Cults Aberdeen. Picture: Alamy

Power cuts are also possible and mobile phone signal may be affected, while rural communities may also be cut off. Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said previously: "Cold Arctic air from the north is firmly in charge of the UK's weather, bringing the first notable cold snap of this autumn and giving an early taste of winter weather. "As a result, winter hazards are likely through the next few days, with snow and ice a particular hazard, and the coldest conditions likely on Wednesday and Thursday. "Wintry showers will affect areas exposed to the brisk northerly wind, in particular Northern Ireland, south-west Wales, south-west England, north-east England and across the northern half of Scotland.

Snow covered houses and streets in Cults Aberdeen following two days of constant snow falling. Picture: Alamy