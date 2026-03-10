A yellow alert for wind has also been issued for Wednesday, with the Met Office warning of “severe gales” overnight in some areas.

Snow showers expected in parts of the UK during ‘brief cooler spell’. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Parts of the UK could experience snow showers this week as a brief cooler spell is expected to bring colder temperatures and more unsettled weather, forecasters have warned.

Temperatures across the country are set to fall from Thursday and may struggle to get into double digits amid a “fairly unsettled week of weather”, a spokesperson for the Met Office said on Tuesday. The colder conditions are expected to bring “wintry hazards” towards the end of the week, including wind, rain and some snow showers. “We’ve got areas of showers and rain moving in from the West today, and with that, some quite strong winds into the north west of Scotland moving in today and through the overnight period,” said Oli Claydon at the Met Office. A yellow alert for wind has also been issued for Wednesday, with the Met Office warning of “severe gales” overnight into Wednesday across the Outer and Inner Hebrides, before moving north east across other parts of north-west mainland Scotland. Read more: Wet start to year causes surge in drivers hitting potholes hidden by puddles Read more: Wet February leads to plunge in shopping trips

A yellow alert for wind has also been issued for Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Some areas could see gusts of 65mph to 70mph, with a small chance of 75mph to 80mph, according to the Met Office. Rain and showers should move through “fairly readily”, leaving drier conditions through Wednesday, Mr Claydon said. “We do see some snow showers over the tops of the Scottish mountains through tomorrow, but that’s the very tops of the mountains – nothing really unusual for March,” he said. “With that said, the major change is some colder spell that comes through on Thursday.” A weather front moving south-eastwards is set to introduce colder air on Thursday and gradually move across the whole of the UK, “bringing temperatures down, and bringing with it also the risk of some snow”, Mr Claydon added. The highest chance of snow will be in the north of the UK – particularly in Scotland – through Thursday night and into Friday. There might be some lighter snow showers in other areas, such as the Scottish Southern Uplands, and possibly into the North Pennines in northern England.

There will be some bright and mild weather this week but strong winds and heavy rain return in western areas from mid-week and cold air brings a risk of snow and ice in northern areas by Friday.



Here's Annie with the Week Ahead forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/KC6rQz5OmT — Met Office (@metoffice) March 9, 2026